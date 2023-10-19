Tickets Go On Sale Friday For THE BOOK OF MORMON at The Hippodrome

Performances run Tuesday, March 19 – Sunday, March 24, 2024.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

Tickets Go On Sale Friday For THE BOOK OF MORMON at The Hippodrome

BALTIMORE, Md. (Oct. 19, 2023)– Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a sold-out week in 2019 returns to Baltimore's historic Hippodrome Theatre for a limited engagement Tuesday, March 19 – Sunday, March 24, 2024. Single tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. EST. Tickets will be available online at Click Here or the Hippodrome Box Office (12 N Eutaw Street) Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and show days 11 a.m. to showtime. Groups of 10 or more should contact BaltimoreGroups@broadwayacrossamerica.com.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, THE BOOK OF MORMON won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The first-ever UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning ‘Best Theatre Show' at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe.

THE BOOK OF MORMON has been performed on three continents and has won over 30 international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world. 

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

NETworks Presentations (Producer) is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. www.networkstours.com

For more information, visit thebookofmormontour.comTickets Go On Sale Friday For THE BOOK OF MORMON at The Hippodrome




RELATED STORIES - Baltimore

1
Tidewater Players to Hold Auditions for ELF, THE MUSICAL Photo
Tidewater Players to Hold Auditions for ELF, THE MUSICAL

Don't miss the chance to audition for Elf the Musical at Tidewater Players in Havre de Grace! Join the cast of this heartwarming holiday musical and spread Christmas cheer. Find out audition dates, times, and location in this announcement.

2
CHESS Kicks-Off Vagabond Players 108th Season Photo
CHESS Kicks-Off Vagabond Players 108th Season

Vagabond Players will begin its 108th season with the highly acclaimed musical CHESS - music by Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, lyrics by Tim Rice (based on an idea by Tim Rice) and directed by Stephen Deininger.

3
Review: Lots To Like In ChesShakes Production of Shakespeares AS YOU LIKE IT Photo
Review: Lots To Like In ChesShakes Production of Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company ensemble performers are quick on their feet, perfect in their enunciation, energetic and expressive as they deliver Shakespearean favorite plot elements of upper class people in forests, merriment, witty banter, love triangles, and everyone getting married. The action is fast-paced, the set stunning and immersive.

4
THE EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL To Invade Cumberland Theatre This Month Photo
THE EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL To Invade Cumberland Theatre This Month

Evil Dead the Musical brings the cult classic horror films to the stage at Cumberland Theatre. With a fresh-faced young cast, this parody musical promises a crazy, funny, and bloody theatrical experience. Don't miss the chance to see this cult sensation in action!

Recommended For You