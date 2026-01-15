The Ringwald To Present the Michigan Premiere of SOMEWHERE

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Ringwald Theatre will present the Michigan premiere of Matthew López's play Somewhere. After a wildly successful staged reading last summer, Somewhere will dance its way into a full production next month. Performances run February 6-22, 2026, with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 pm, and matinees on Sundays at 3:00 pm. There will be no Monday performances for this production.

Set in 1959 New York City, Somewhere follows the Candelarias—a Puerto Rican family dreaming big in a neighborhood on the brink of demolition. As the new Lincoln Center construction and urban renewal plan threatens their home, the family clings to the thing that has always carried them through: the unshakable belief in the magic of Broadway. With auditions for West Side Story in the air, they chase hopes, confront realities, and hold tight to each other in a world that continually asks them to fight to be seen. They feel there is a place for them...but where?

By turns joyous, funny, and deeply moving, Matthew López (The Inheritance, The Legend of Georgia McBride) has written a play that blends family drama with show-biz fantasy, weaving dance and memory into a story about resilience, representation, and the power of dreaming even when life seems determined to squeeze you out.

“Somewhere is a love letter to chosen family—to the people who save us, challenge us, and remind us who we are when the world around us starts to disappear,” says director Jay Kaplan. “Matthew López captures that fragile moment when youth, art, and hope collide, and it feels deeply personal and urgently human.”

Somewhere is directed by Jay Kaplan. The cast is made up of Jonas Annear, Latress London, Alexis Morales, Airia Ramirez-Blair, and Ysa Velez. The rest of the creative team includes Stage Manager Brandy Joe Plambeck, Choreographer John Luther, Set Designer Drew Hall, Costume Designer Janie Minchella, Prop Designer Gretchen Schock, Lighting Designer Mike Meskill, and Set Construction by Mick Hurley.

Tickets for Somewhere are $30. Tickets are currently available at theRingwald.com. The Ringwald is cashless but credit cards will be accepted at the door. Performances on Friday and Saturdays are 7:00 PM and Sunday performances at 3:00 PM. The Ringwald is located inside of Affirmations Community Center at 290 W. 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale, Michigan.