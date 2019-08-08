The Hippodrome Theatre Announces Tickets for Disney's ALADDIN On Sale August 16

Disney Theatrical Productions and The CareFirst® BlueCross BlueShield Hippodrome Broadway Series announced today that tickets for the long-awaited engagement of Disney's Aladdin will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 16, at 10 a.m.

The hit Broadway musical will begin performances in Baltimore at The Hippodrome Theatre on Wednesday, November 13, for a limited engagement of 3 weeks through Sunday, December 1.

In Baltimore, Aladdin will play Tuesdays through Thursdays at 8 p.m., with an added matinee on Thursday, November 14 at 2 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., with an added matinee on Friday, November 29 at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., with only the 1 p.m. matinee performance on Sunday, December 1.

There will also be a performance on Monday, November 25 at 8 p.m. There will not be a performance on Thursday, November 28, in observation of Thanksgiving. VIP Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a commemorative souvenir program and an exclusive merchandise item, are also available.

Beginning Friday, August 16, tickets will be available to purchase by visiting BaltimoreHippodrome.com, calling 866-870-2717 or visiting the Hippodrome Theatre Box Office at the corner of Eutaw St and Baltimore St. For the most up-to-date pricing information, please visit Ticketmaster.com.

Ticket buyers are reminded that The Hippodrome Theatre and Ticketmaster are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at The Hippodrome Theatre. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that The Hippodrome Theatre is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records; worldwide it has welcomed more than 10 million people and grossed over $1 billion. Its global footprint includes productions in Tokyo, Germany, London, Singapore and on tour across North America.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, six-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly.

For more information, visit AladdinTheMusical.com/tour, Facebook.com/Aladdin and Twitter.com/Aladdin.

Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer





