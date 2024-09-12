THE LION KING Will Return To Baltimore in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for the long-awaited return engagement of Disney's The Lion King will go on sale to the public tomorrow, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. EST. Baltimore's most eagerly awaited return will once again leap onto the Hippodrome stage on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, for a limited engagement of three weeks through Sunday, March 2, 2025. The opening night is Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m.

In Baltimore, The Lion King will play Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee on Thursday, Feb. 13. Extra Magic Packages, which include an excellent seat in the theater and show merchandise, are also available. Beginning tomorrow, Sept. 13, tickets will be available at BaltimoreHippodrome.com, Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Hippodrome Box Office (12 N Eutaw Street) Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and show days 11 a.m. until showtime. Groups of 10 or more should contact BaltimoreGroups@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com or by calling (888) 451-5986.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Hippodrome Box Office and Ticketmaster.com are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at the Hippodrome. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Hippodrome cannot reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

The Lion King has been touring North America for more than 22 years, and during that time, it has welcomed over 23 million theatergoers, making it North America's longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour. Having already played more than 10,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly returns to Baltimore at the Hippodrome.

