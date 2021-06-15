TALK RADIO Will Be the Fist Virtual Production For Vagabond Players

The Vagabond Players will present its first virtual production for its 105th season, Eric Bogosian's Pulitzer Prize-nominated comedy-drama, Talk Radio.

Barry Champlain, Cleveland's subversive and controversial radio host is on the air doing what he does best: insulting and provoking the sad souls who call in the middle of the night to sound off. He likes to push buttons --- and the envelope. On an evening that could determine IF his show goes into national syndication, will Barry's outrageous behavior and commentary cause his sponsors to cancel and his personal life to further unravel?

As a thank-you to its loyal audiences, donors and supporters, the Vagabond Players will be streaming Talk Radio free of charge from June 25-27, 2021.

This event is FREE, but tickets are REQUIRED. Visit www.vagabondplayers.org to reserve today. The private video link will be shared with ticket holders on June 25 and can be viewed anytime throughout the weekend.

"Talk Radio" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Original New York Production by New York Shakespeare Festival, Produced by Joseph Papp, Originally Produced at the Portland Center for Visual Arts through a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.