Spotlighters Will Open Suzan Zeder's DO NOT GO GENTLE

Lillian Boedecker Barron is 84 years old, vibrant, funny, wise, and ... recently deceased! During her lifetime, Lillian shared a special, long-distance bond with her granddaughter, Kelly, and suffered an estrangement from her son Windsor, a Colonel in the Air Force, as he moved his family from base to base all over the world. After her death, Lillian discovers that she cannot move on until the rifts are somehow mended.

Windsor and Kelly come from overseas to settle Lillian's affairs and are aghast to discover that the walls of her house have been painted with wild, sometimes humorous, sometimes horrific murals and drawings. As they unravel secrets of the paintings, the two make astonishing discoveries about themselves and a special relationship between Lillian and a neighborhood child.

This powerful, poignant play explores the wonder of words and the transformative power of art as it offers humor and hope to anyone who is, or has ever been, a grandparent, parent, or a child.

Director - Alanna Kiewe

Production Stage Manager - Gray Hemphill

Lighting Designer - Miranda Schad

Scenic Artist - Alan Zemla

Lighting Consultant - Al Ramer

Lillian Barron - Hillary Mazer

Joanna - Shannon Willing

Windsor - Kingston Bowen

Kelly - Sam Klarner

Mildred Flumac - Emma Hawthorn

Nobody - Gurtejan Swaich

Fuzz - James Roark

