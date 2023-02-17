Spotlighters Will Open Suzan Zeder's DO NOT GO GENTLE
Performances run March 3 - 19, 2023.
Lillian Boedecker Barron is 84 years old, vibrant, funny, wise, and ... recently deceased! During her lifetime, Lillian shared a special, long-distance bond with her granddaughter, Kelly, and suffered an estrangement from her son Windsor, a Colonel in the Air Force, as he moved his family from base to base all over the world. After her death, Lillian discovers that she cannot move on until the rifts are somehow mended.
Windsor and Kelly come from overseas to settle Lillian's affairs and are aghast to discover that the walls of her house have been painted with wild, sometimes humorous, sometimes horrific murals and drawings. As they unravel secrets of the paintings, the two make astonishing discoveries about themselves and a special relationship between Lillian and a neighborhood child.
This powerful, poignant play explores the wonder of words and the transformative power of art as it offers humor and hope to anyone who is, or has ever been, a grandparent, parent, or a child.
Director - Alanna Kiewe
Production Stage Manager - Gray Hemphill
Lighting Designer - Miranda Schad
Scenic Artist - Alan Zemla
Lighting Consultant - Al Ramer
Lillian Barron - Hillary Mazer
Joanna - Shannon Willing
Windsor - Kingston Bowen
Kelly - Sam Klarner
Mildred Flumac - Emma Hawthorn
Nobody - Gurtejan Swaich
Fuzz - James Roark