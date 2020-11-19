Solo Version Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Goes Online

Paul Morella's unique solo performance of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas is going virtual this year for the first time ever. Despite best efforts, the resurgence of Covid-19 in the late fall forced the cancellation of live, reduced-capacity performances. The newly-filmed version will be available to view on the Olney Theatre Center website (olneytheatre.org/carol2020) beginning December 15, 2020. The cost per household to stream is $20/$15 for Olney Theatre Center Members and entitles the purchaser to watch between December 15, 2020 - January 3, 2021.

Production photos and complimentary review codes are available upon request for viewing on and after December 15.

"So much is different about the holidays this year," says Olney Theatre Artistic Director, Jason Loewith, "but we're hoping to preserve one of our community's favorite traditions by specially producing this filmed performance of Paul Morella's cherished solo-version of A Christmas Carol. Many families make a trip to OTC to see Paul as part of their holiday routine, and this digital version will offer a way to do it from the comfort of their homes."

Of the stage-version, The Washington Post declared "Interpretations of the Dickens classic must run into the thousands, and if you have a favorite - well, God bless you, every one. Right now, mine is actor Paul Morella's solo version at the Olney Theatre Center." MD Theatre Guide said, "Mr. Morella ignites the imagination with his natural storytelling abilities." Washington City Paper said, "no single performance can compare with Olney's Paul Morella."

Morella plays almost 50 characters in his time-honored retelling, imagining the novella with a different twist each year. He remains faithful to Dickens' prose, imagery, and characterizations, yet year after year delves deeper into each character. The video capture of the performance will seek to recreate the intimacy of Morella's version, which is normally performed in the 150-seat Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab.

Video-capture is being produced by Chiet Productions, who have worked on Signature's Vinyl concert and edited by Emily Jerison, who cut-together Olney's acclaimed digital adaptation of The Humans.

Tickets/Info: olneytheatre.org/carol2020

Box Office Hours (Phone only: 301-924-3400): Wednesday - Saturday, noon - 6:00 pm

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas is intended for ages 10 and up.

