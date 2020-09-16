Single Carrot Theatre Presents KEEP OFF THE GRASS: [A GUIDE TO SOMETHING]

KEEP OFF THE GRASS: [A GUIDE TO SOMETHING] opens on September 24th.

Single Carrot Theatre opens its first show of season 13 - KEEP OFF THE GRASS: [a guide to something] - on September 24th! Tickets are on sale now, and 15% of all proceeds will go to Baltimore Votes.

Season 13 is an exploration of morality- challenging its definitions and boundaries, revealing what may lie beneath the facade of virtue, discovering it's gray nature, and experiencing its healing powers as we drive towards the Edge of Something Good. The season kicks off with an original work, Keep Off The Grass: A Guide to [something], devised by the Single Carrot Ensemble, collaborating artists, and the community of Baltimore City. "Living in the world today is complicated. Who can we believe? Can't someone, somewhere just give us a guidebook or something that tells us how to be?" This outdoor, walking, audio play weaves original folktales with visual performance (at a distance) to delve into the ethical questions that we grapple with.

This safe performance comprises socially distanced performance installations. From Artistic Director, Genevieve de Mahy, "It was crucial to us to prioritize safety and not create any covid risk in making this show. In the design, safety for both audience and artists has been the number one priority. This is why we decided to create a contact-free outdoor theatrical experience. No more than 8 people will be watching a scene at a time and can do so in any order so that each audience member has control over their own space. There are no large crowds gathering together. Scenes are 5-10 minutes long each, so no one is staying very long in one place. Plus- audience, performers, crew will all be masked."

Single Carrot Theatre is committed to voting advocacy and is therefore partnering with Baltimore Votes, an organization that "is working toward a future for our city where every person, in every precinct, votes in every election." From Co-founder, Sam Novey, "All of us at Baltimore Votes are long time fans of Single Carrot Theatre's work, and are thrilled to partner with them on this new endeavour. Great theatre -- just like voting -- can be a tool for extraordinary change. When you step into a theatre, whether you're an artist or an audience member, you become part of a community that collectively envisions a different reality. When you vote, you also have the opportunity to be part of a group working together to bring a new, better reality to life. SCT's mission to create socially relevant theatre as a form of civic engagement is so important in this moment as we all navigate a tumultuous election year. Baltimore needs every eligible voter to come together and make their voice heard if our community is to grow stronger."

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can-Afford, on sale now and can be found at singlecarrot.com/keep-off-the-grass

Wednesday September 23rd, 6pm

Thursday, September 24th, 6pm

Friday, September 25th, 6pm

Saturday, September 26th, 2pm

Saturday, September 26th, 6pm

Thursday, October 1st, 6pm

Friday, October 2nd, 6pm

Saturday, October 3rd, 2:00pm

Saturday, October 3rd, 6pm

Friday, October 10th, 5:30pm

Saturday, October 11th, 2:00pm

Saturday, October 11th, 5:30pm

Sunday, October 12th, 2:00pm

Sunday, October 12th, 5:30pm

Friday, October 17th, 5:30pm

Saturday, October 18th, 2:00pm

Saturday, October 18th, 5:30pm

Sunday, October 19th, 2:00pm

Sunday, October 19th, 5:30pm

POSSIBLE RAIN DATES/EXTENSION

Saturday, October 25th, 2pm

Saturday, October 25th, 5:30pm

Sunday, October 26th, 2pm

Sunday, October 26th, 5:30pm

