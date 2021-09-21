Shriver Hall Concert Series Announces Free Discovery Series Programming For 2021-2022 Season

Shriver Hall Concert Series has announced its 2021-2022 Discovery Series. Created specifically for the community, Discovery Series programs are free performances presented in intimate venues throughout the region that feature talented artists emerging on the national and international music scene in their Baltimore debuts.

Opening the Discovery Series on Saturday, February 6, 2022 at 3:00pm is the Baltimore debut of pianist Tianyuan Liu, winner of the 2019 Yale Gordon Concerto Competition. The event, which was postponed from the 2020-21 season, will be held at Baltimore Museum of Art's Meyerhoff Auditorium. Program details to be announced at a later date.

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 3:00pm, violist Jordan Bak, mezzo-soprano Megan Moore, and pianist Wynona Wang make their Baltimore debuts in an afternoon of music by H. Leslie Adams, Jeffrey Mumford, Brahms, and Arnold Bax, plus the world premiere of Jessica Meyer's On fire...no, after you, commissioned by BMI. The concert will take place at University of Maryland, Baltimore County's Earl and Darielle Linehan Concert Hall. On fire...no, after you is composed to a set of three poems by Jennifer Beattie that encapsulate the extreme emotional dynamics experienced when falling for someone. Meyer says, "The viola and a mezzo voice is a favorite pairing of mine ever since first performing the Brahms songs as a violist myself. I have also been singing a lot more lately, so I will be looking forward to using all of the sounds and colors I know can be executed on both 'instruments' in order to express Beattie's evocative text."

Pianist Eric Lu takes the stage for his Baltimore debut on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 3:00pm, performing works by Schumann, Brahms, Bach, and Chopin. The concert will also be held at University of Maryland, Baltimore County's Earl and Darielle Linehan Concert Hall.

The Discovery Series closes on Saturday, April 26, 2022 at 3:00pm with a performance featuring the winner of the 2020 Yale Gordon Concerto Competition. The 2020 competition was postponed due to the pandemic and will be held in fall 2021. The event will be presented at Baltimore Museum of Art's Meyerhoff Auditorium, and artist and program details will be announced at a later date. The Yale Gordon Concerto Competition was established at The Peabody Conservatory in 1983 through a gift from the Peggy and Yale Gordon Trust.

H. LESLIE ADAMS: L'extase d'Amour

JEFFREY MUMFORD: Wending

JESSICA MEYER: On fire...no, after you for Mezzo-Soprano, Viola, and Piano [World Premiere]

BRAHMS: Two Songs for Mezzo-Soprano, Viola, and Piano, Op. 91

BAX: Viola Sonata

SCHUMANN: Arabeske in C Major, Op. 18

SCHUMANN: Waldszenen, Op. 82

BRAHMS: Theme and Variations in D minor, Op. 18b

BACH: Toccata in C minor, BWV 911

CHOPIN: Sonata No. 3 in B minor, Op. 58

