Ballet Theatre of Maryland to Present MOMENTUM: A Mixed Bill This February

On February 13 and 14, Ballet Theatre of Maryland invites audiences to a romantic evening of classical and contemporary works in Momentum: A Mixed Bill. Giving emerging and established choreographers an empty canvas on which to evoke joy, love, anguish and hope, Momentum draws on the talent within BTM to create world-premiering works. This mixed repertory production at Maryland Hall is a family-friendly event.

Says Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, “Momentum has been a yearly tradition for BTM since 2020, but this is the first season it's fallen on Valentine's Day Weekend. Although this time of year is all about love, love itself comes in many forms. Our choreographers were inspired not only by romantic or familial love, but also by the love of their artform, their culture, and even the natural world around them. We hope audience members will join us to celebrate these themes in seven premiering works.”

Karissa Kralik's Bijou du Coeur utilizes Mendelssohn's Concerto for Violin in E Minor to reflect the intimate relationship between music and dance. Diego Sosa's work Las Alas del Mainumby will feature specially commissioned music by Edgar Torres to evoke Paraguayan musical colors and natural landscapes.

Says Sosa, “I'm thrilled to be part of Momentum as a choreographer this year. ‘The Wings of the Mainumby' is a poetic work inspired by Paraguayan culture and Guaraní cosmology, centered on the hummingbird as a symbol of vitality and transformation. Through the interaction of wind, earth, and flowering life, the piece explores harmony, resilience, and the invisible forces that shape the natural world.”

Michael West Jr presents Rose Quartz, a meditation on elegance, unconditional love, and platonic love that is set to the second movement of Dvořák's Serenade for Strings in E Major. Cindy Case's Ma Petite, inspired by Fauré's Dolly Suite, employs a loose narrative to examine identity, legacy, and the passage of time.

Hannah Hanson and Karen Fleming both restage works never-before-seen by BTM audiences. Hanson's 2020 work What Once Was, with music by Schubert and Dvořák, embodies memories of the past and how we reminisce over what once was. Fleming's 2025 work, Bloom, is inspired by the new growth that emerges after a dark winter. Its score is drawn from Vivaldi's violin concertos.

Mimi Hardin and Ellie Goods will stage their first mainstage works for the professional company. Hardin's Au Crystal, set to Vivaldi's Winter, captures the quiet magic of standing beneath a street lamp on a snowy night. Goods's Are you the same as before explores life and personal hardships to the first movement of Beethoven's 5th Symphony in C Minor.

Experience Ballet Theatre of Maryland's Momentum: A Mixed Bill at Maryland Hall on February 13 at 7:30 and February 14 at 7:00. Discounts are available for seniors, students, children, and military. To watch at home, audiences may also purchase a virtual streaming ticket for $39/household. For more information, visit BalletMaryland.org/Momentum. BTM cautions that BalletMaryland.org and Eventbrite.com are the only official websites for purchasing tickets to Momentum. Ballet Theatre of Maryland is not responsible for tickets purchased through unauthorized third parties.