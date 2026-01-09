Adventure Theatre MTC to Stage FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY THE MUSICAL in 2026

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Adventure Theatre MTC will present the family musical Freckleface Strawberry, a stage adaptation focused on self-confidence, kindness, and individuality. The production will run at Adventure Theatre MTC as part of the company’s upcoming season and is based on the children’s book by Academy Award winner Julianne Moore.

Based on the New York Times best-selling book, Freckleface Strawberry follows a young girl determined to get rid of her freckles, trying everything from scrubbing her face to hiding behind a ski mask at school. With the support of her classmates and teacher, she ultimately learns to accept her appearance and recognize that differences are what make people unique. The musical features songs by children’s songwriter Gary Kupper and explores themes of self-esteem and social-emotional learning.

“This is a piece of musical theatre that embraces everyone,” said Artistic Director Kurt Boehm. “It's not just about a young girl who learns to love her freckles; it's about finding unity in shared humanity. I think everyone has parts of themselves that we have to learn to champion, and that's the real takeaway. Everyone struggles—and everyone is beautiful, regardless of expectations, oppression, or criticism.”

Lily Burka, an Adventure Theatre MTC alumna, will star in the title role. The cast will also include Julia Klavans as Ballet Girl and Francine, Julia Link as Jane, Mom, Teacher, and Gaga, Chelsea Majors as Emily, Dylan Toms as Jake, Fredo, and Sherlock, and Ingrid Bork as Swing. New to the Adventure Theatre MTC stage are James Mernin as Harry and Don Fontaine, Kaylen Morgan as Danny and Frankie Freckle, and Paul Pelletier as Swing.

The production will be directed by Shanara Gabrielle, who previously co-directed Adventure Theatre MTC’s 2023 Helen Hayes Award-nominated production of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. Gabrielle is a recipient of the Princess Grace Foundation Award in Theatre and the Grace LeVine Theatre Award, and her work has received recognition from multiple arts organizations and publications.

Jennifer Hopkins will join the production as choreographer. Hopkins has served as an adjunct professor at George Washington University and is the Head of the Musical Theatre Dance Department at the Metropolitan School of the Arts in Alexandria, Virginia. The creative team will also include Elisa Rosman as music director, Paris Francesca as Costume Designer, Lynn Joslin as resident lighting designer, Andrea “Dre” Moore as resident props designer, and Brandon Cook as sound designer.

