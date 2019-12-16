Registration is Now Open for Winter Arts Classes at the Howard County Center for the Arts

Registration has begun for Howard County Arts Council's (HCAC) winter educational programs at the Howard County Center for the Arts in Ellicott City. HCAC offers classes and workshops for lifelong learners from Pre-K through adult. Winter arts programs, open to the public, begin in late January. Classes range in duration from six to eight weeks.

HCAC's winter class session features several new offerings, including Exploring Art Together (ages 3-5 with adult), Oil Painting for Beginners (ages 14+), Songwriting and Beat Making (ages 13+), and Write Now! Aspiring Author Program (ages 9-13 & 14+); as well as some returning favorites: Creative Drawing and Composition (ages 18+), Saturday Art Studio (ages 5-8 & 9-12), and Fundamentals of Portrait Painting (ages 14+). Several one-day workshops will also be offered, including Fantasy Fiber Flowers (ages 18+), The Power of Mindfulness Through Artmaking (ages 18+), Silverpoint Miniature Eye Drawings (ages 21+), and Stitch Strong (ages 14+). In addition, 'School's Out' arts programming will be offered for grades K-7 on January 27 and February 4. Drop-in gesture, portrait, figure, and watercolor painting and drawing sessions are also available.

Registration and full class listings are available on the Arts Council website at https://www.hocoarts.org/classes. Class brochures are available for pick-up at the Howard County Center for the Arts; requests for a brochure via the mail should be directed to 410-313-ARTS (2787). Howard County Arts Council programs are subject to minimum and maximum numbers of students; early registration is recommended.





