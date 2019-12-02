Red Branch Theatre Company Announces Cast And Production Staff For JINGLE ARRGH THE WAY

Red Branch Theatre Company (RBTC) presents Jingle Arrgh the Way this month for a limited engagement. The musical play is based on the hit "How to Be a Pirate" children's book.Many family-oriented activities will be held in conjunction with the production that will run at Drama Learning Center, where Red Branch is the professional theatre in residence, from December 14-21.

Jingle Arrgh the Way brings the pirate crew back to audiences. A mysterious message left in the crow's nest of their ship brings Captain Braid Beard and his pirate mates back to North Beach to seek out young Jeremy Jacob. Together, they help solve a riddle and find the Christmas treasure. Favorite characters, a rollicking story, great songs, and a trip to the North Pole to find "you know who" make Jingle Arrgh the Way a wonderful holiday show for the whole family.

Red Branch produces a family-friendly production every December, and Jingle Arrgh the Way continues in that tradition. Many special events will be held in conjunction with the production to encourage families to participate in live performing arts together. Family-friendly events include a Post-Show Santa Sightings, Meet & Greets with the cast, and a Parents' Night Out PJ Party.

Jingle Arrgh the Way is presented with permission through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

Cast & Production Staff

Braid Beard: Katie Rey Bogdan

Pierre: Rose Hahn

Jeremy Jacobs: Lauren McKenna

Santa Claus: Dustin Merrell

Sharktooth: Theodore Sapp

Max: Bryan Thompson

Swill: Quincy Vicks

Directed by Ayesis Clay

Music Direction by Dustin Merrell

Choreography by Sarah Luckadoo

Stage Management: Dana Fleischer & Sarah Luckadoo

Scenic Design: James Engelkemier

Lighting Design: Lynn Joslin

Costume Design: Stefany Thomas

Properties Design: Kelli Jones

Fight Choreography & Dialect Coaching: Sierra Young

Individual tickets available for purchase online at www.redbranchtheatrecompany.org or by calling the box office at (410) 997-9352.





