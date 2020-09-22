Photo Flash: First Look At Jaimie Lea Kiska in Way Off Broadway's Production Of MARY POPPINS

Way Off Broadway's production of the high-flying musical will run through October 25, 2020.

Following a six month long shut down due to the Covid pandemic, The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre reopened this past weekend with a brand new staging of Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's MARY POPPINS.

In the production, jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces the audience to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep.

Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

Way Off Broadway's production of the high-flying musical will run through October 25, 2020. To learn more, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.



Jaimie Lea Kiska

Shows View More Baltimore Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You