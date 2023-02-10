Olney Theatre Center To Announce Extension Of KINKY BOOTS At Tonight's First Preview Performance

Olney Theatre Center is extending the run of KINKY BOOTS (music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, book by Harvey Fierstein, directed by Jason Loewith) for one week of additional performances. The new closing date is March 26, 2023. The additional performances are:

Thursday, March 23 at 8:00 pm

Friday, March 24 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, March 25 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, March 25 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, March 26 at 2:00 pm

Debbie Ellinghaus, Olney Theatre's Managing Director said, "The strong pre-sale we've seen for Kinky Boots is a great sign for us and theatre more broadly. Audiences are excited for uplifting stories and the promise of a fun night out. After sitting through the invited dress rehearsal last night, I can say with confidence that that's exactly what this incredible ensemble delivers."

Tickets for the extension dates are $47-$99 and are available via the Box Office (301-924-3400) and on the website: olneytheatre.org/kinkyboots

Olney Theatre Center for the Arts produces and curates theatrical performance for the diverse audiences in our community, and educates, learns from, supports and inspires a more inclusive generation of theater-makers.

Founded in 1938 as a summer playhouse, Olney Theatre Center (OTC) now produces world and American premieres of plays and musicals, and reimaginings of familiar titles year-round; presents the work of leading companies and artists; tours nationally and locally; teaches students of all ages; and mentors a more inclusive generation of theatremakers. For more than 8 decades, OTC has brought impactful theater performance and education to our community, helping to grow the vibrancy and vitality of our home in the Washington, DC region.

Over the years, some of the biggest names in theater and film have appeared on our stages, including Tallulah Bankhead, Helen Hayes, Jessica Tandy, Hume Cronyn, Bob Fosse, Phillip Bosco, Eve Arden, Eva Gabor, Burl Ives, Jose Ferrer, Carol Channing, Olivia d'Havilland, Tony Randall, Paulette Goddard, Dorothy and Lillian Gish, Jane Seymour, Anne Revere, Frances Sternhagen, Arthur Treacher, James Broderick, Olympia Dukakis, Sir Ian McKellen, Marica Gay Harden, John Colicos, Uzo Aduba, Alan Cumming, Cheyenne Jackson, Robin de Jesus, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, among many, many others.

Olney Theatre is now the cultural anchor of a rapidly changing region and serves one of the most diverse, best educated, and wealthiest counties in the country. Situated on the unceded land of the Piscataway-Conoy people, the Olney area was once a rural farming community with a unique Quaker heritage. Now the area is occupied by every kind of family that makes up 21st Century America, along with major corporations, shopping districts, civic associations, non profit organizations and a diverse collection of houses of worship. Montgomery County's 1 million residents play a dynamic role in the Baltimore-Washington corridor, and are a driving force behind the region's creative economy.

Olney Theatre Center employs 40 full time staff, 20 part-time positions, 26 early career apprentices and players, and more than 400 professional artists annually. The Theatre intends to continue expanding to better meet the needs of our community.

For more information, please visit olneytheatre.org/history.