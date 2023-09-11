Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

1
Spotlighters Announces THE WOLVES And More For 61st Season Photo
Spotlighters Announces THE WOLVES And More For 61st Season

Spotlighters will offer an amazing selection of great theatre for its 61st Season! The season is focused on Nurture & Compassion, on Balance & Harmony.

2
Lauren Gunderson & More Chosen for Olney Theatres Vanguard Arts Fund Photo
Lauren Gunderson & More Chosen for Olney Theatre's Vanguard Arts Fund

Olney Theatre's Vanguard Arts Fund has selected a diverse group of artists, including renowned playwright Lauren Gunderson, for their latest round of awards. Learn more about the talented individuals recognized and supported by this prestigious fund.

3
Review: A Challenging DOLLS HOUSE at Everyman Theatre Photo
Review: A Challenging DOLL'S HOUSE at Everyman Theatre

A Doll’s House, by Henrik Ibsen, translated, adapted, and directed by Joanie Schultz, runs through September 28, at Everyman Theatre. Read our review of A Doll's House here!

4
Fells Point Corner Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Season Photo
Fells Point Corner Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Season

Fells Point Corner Theatre (FPCT) has announced its 2023/24 season, a mix of exciting Baltimore premiere productions, as well as FPCT's signature community events, like The Corner Carol, the monologue slam, and even a brand new Salon Series celebrating new local works. 

