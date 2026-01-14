Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

CJ Smith - PRIDE CABARET - Santa Barbara Gay Men’s Chorus



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Keenon Hooks - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexa Behm - THE THREEPENNY OPERA - UCSB Theater & Dance



Best Dance Production

SANTA BARBARA DANCE THEATER - Hatlen Theater



Best Direction Of A Musical

Samantha Eve - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Out of the Box Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Andy Fickman - PARENTS IN CHAINS - Ensemble Theater Co



Best Ensemble

DANCE NATION - UCSB Theater & Dance



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Vickie Scott - DANCE NATION - UCSB Theater & Dance



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jim Connolly - THE TEMPEST - Naked Shakes



Best Musical

NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Out of the Box Theatre Co.



Best New Play Or Musical

PARENTS IN CHAINS - Ensemble Theater Co



Best Performer In A Musical

Vivian Oxley - THE THREEPENNY OPERA - UCSB Theater & Dance



Best Performer In A Play

Kiara Plaza - SANCTUARY CITY - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre



Best Play

SANCTUARY CITY - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ann Sheffield - STRANGE BIRDS - UCSB Launchpad



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jazer Sibley-Schwartz - DANCE NATION - UCSB Theater & Dance



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Tiffany Story - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Group at SBCC



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Vivian Oxley - DANCE NATION - UCSB Theater & Dance



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SHREK - Central Coast Theatre Company



Favorite Local Theatre

Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

