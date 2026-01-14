Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
CJ Smith - PRIDE CABARET - Santa Barbara Gay Men’s Chorus
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Keenon Hooks - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alexa Behm - THE THREEPENNY OPERA - UCSB Theater & Dance
Best Dance Production
SANTA BARBARA DANCE THEATER - Hatlen Theater
Best Direction Of A Musical
Samantha Eve - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Out of the Box Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Andy Fickman - PARENTS IN CHAINS - Ensemble Theater Co
Best Ensemble
DANCE NATION - UCSB Theater & Dance
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Vickie Scott - DANCE NATION - UCSB Theater & Dance
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jim Connolly - THE TEMPEST - Naked Shakes
Best Musical
NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Out of the Box Theatre Co.
Best New Play Or Musical
PARENTS IN CHAINS - Ensemble Theater Co
Best Performer In A Musical
Vivian Oxley - THE THREEPENNY OPERA - UCSB Theater & Dance
Best Performer In A Play
Kiara Plaza - SANCTUARY CITY - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
Best Play
SANCTUARY CITY - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ann Sheffield - STRANGE BIRDS - UCSB Launchpad
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jazer Sibley-Schwartz - DANCE NATION - UCSB Theater & Dance
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Tiffany Story - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Group at SBCC
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Vivian Oxley - DANCE NATION - UCSB Theater & Dance
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
SHREK - Central Coast Theatre Company
Favorite Local Theatre
Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
Winners can download graphics here.
