NARNIA: THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Anne Arundel Community College

Performances will run from November 14-22.
"Narnia: The Musical " will be presented at Anne Arundel Community College in November. Join the Pevensie siblings as they stumble into an enchanted land where mythical creatures roam, an evil White Witch rules with icy cruelty, and a great lion named Aslan leads the fight for freedom.
With soaring songs and heart-pounding adventure, this epic tale of courage, sacrifice, and hope will take you on an unforgettable journey.
Friday, November 14- 7:00 pm
Saturday, November 15- 2:00 pm
Sunday, November 16- 2:00 pm
Friday, November 21- 7:00 pm
Saturday, November 22- 2:00 pm & 7:00pm
Sunday, November 23- 2:00 pm
