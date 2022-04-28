Maryland Ensemble Theatre's Fun Company Presents TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY

Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET)'s FUN Company is proud to present Tomás and the Library Lady. From the best-selling children's book by Pat Mora, this musical adaptation by José Cruz Gonzales is sure to be a magical story for the whole family. FUNCompany Artistic Director Julie Herber is directing this show with an incredible cast and crew. Running April 30th through May 22nd, this heart-warming musical will be sure to inspire and delight the whole family at MET.

Tomás, the son of migrant farm workers, meets a librarian who introduces him to the wonderful world of books. The stories enrich the lives of Tomás' family and instill a love of reading. This is the inspiring true story of Tomás Rivera, who grew up in a migrant worker family, befriended a librarian in Iowa, and learned to love books and the places they took him. Tomás went on to a successful career in academia and became the chancellor of the University of California, Riverside. Adapted from the well-loved book, this play can be readily understood by both English and Spanish speakers. The incredible cast responsible for acting out the various inspiring stories in the script include MET Company member Liza Seltzer (Josefa/Enrique), Daniel Douek (Florencio/Papa Grande), Sophia Colón Roosevelt (Tomás), and Jean Rosolino (Nightmare teacher/Library Lady).

"The Fun Company is thrilled to introduce our audiences to the wonderful story of Mexican-American author and educator, Tomás Rivera." Explains Artistic Director Julie Herber, "...we get to explore imaginative storytelling through the ensemble of actors that bring Tomás' family to life."The crew responsible for bringing the magic of storytelling to the Fun Company stage include Assistant Director Lauren Johnson, Stage Manager Sam White, Sound Designer Ken Poisson, Costume Designer Brendan McCabe, Production Manager Melinda Wintrol, with Lighting and Set design by MET's Technical Directer Cody James.

Audiences can join in on the fun at Maryland Ensemble Theatre (31 W Patrick St. Frederick, MD). Performances will take place Saturdays at 10:30am and 1:30pm and Sundays at 1:30pm from April 30th- May 22nd. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at MET's website or at the box office on the day of the performance. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://marylandensemble.org

CAST:

Florencio/Papa Grande: Daniel Douek

Josefa/Enrique: Lia Seltzer

Young Tomás/Adult Tomás: Sophia Colón Roosevelt

Nightmare Teacher/Library Lady: Jean Rosolino

CREW:

Director: Julie Herber

Assistant Director: Lauren Johnson

Stage Manager: Sam White

Set & Light Design: Cody James

Costume Design: Brendon McCabe

Sound Design: Ken Poisson

Production Manager: Melynda Wintrol

Technical Director: Cody James