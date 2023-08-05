Maryland Ensemble Theatre Launches New Pre-Professional Program

Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) has unveiled its newest program, "The Teen Ensemble," a pre-professional theatrical experience specially designed for aspiring young performers. This innovative initiative aims to nurture and cultivate the talents of young artists through a series of rehearsals, show-stopping performances, Ensemble School courses, and master classes.

Frederick's Arts & Entertainment district has grown substantially with audiences coming from PA, VA, WV, DC, and across Maryland. The demand for professional theatre is on the rise again and so is the need for experienced performers and theater technicians willing to work outside of Baltimore and DC. Maryland Ensemble Theatre has created a pipeline to do just that. Raising the expectations for young performers in the area with a pre-professional program sets the stage for a local market of quality performers.

The centerpiece of The Teen Ensemble will be the production of the critically acclaimed The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. Based on the beloved novel by Rick Riordan, the musical follows the epic journey of Percy Jackson, a young demigod, as they embark on an extraordinary adventure filled with monsters, gods, and destiny. Under the expert guidance of seasoned directors and mentors, the students will showcase their acting, singing, and dancing prowess in an unforgettable theatrical event that promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

In addition to rehearsing and performing in "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical," participants of The Teen Ensemble will also benefit from a well-rounded education in the theatrical arts. Course work includes a life stage appropriate deep dive into acting techniques and other essential elements of the performing arts based on the repertoire of MET's Ensemble School class framework. This course will provide a solid foundation to enhance students' skills and broaden their horizons as performers.

Moreover, The Teen Ensemble members will have the unique chance to participate in two exclusive master classes led by distinguished industry professionalsThese master classes cover a wide range of relevant skills. Subject matter includes vocal training, choreography, improvisation, and audition techniques, providing invaluable insights and knowledge to young aspiring actors seeking to hone their craft.

MET's Education Manager and Director of The Ensemble School Zack Callis expresses immense enthusiasm about The Teen Ensemble, stating, "We are committed to fostering a dynamic and nurturing environment for young artists to flourish. The Teen Ensemble program offers an exceptional theatrical experience and empowers students with the skills and confidence they need to thrive in the performing arts. We believe that this initiative will be a transformative and unforgettable journey for all participants. This program perfectly aligns with MET's mission for 'training, education, and professional development opportunities to students of theatre that will propagate MET artistic values into the American Theatre”.

The Teen Ensemble program is open to students ages 13 to 18. No prior theatrical experience is necessary to audition. Auditions will be held on September 6, 6 PM - 9 PM and September 9, 10 AM - 1 PM. Students should prepare 16-bars of a musical theatre style song and be prepared to sing acapella or bring a backing track. Students should also prepare a 1-minute comedic or dramatic monologue, be prepared to read a side from the script, and be ready to move.

For more information and to register for auditions, please visit tinyurl.com/teenensembleauditions or email contact@marylandensemble.org

About Maryland Ensemble Theatre

Celebrating more than 25 years of artistry and craftsmanship. The premiere producing theater of Frederick, Maryland. MET's mission is to inspire passion for the arts with courageous, relevant, accessible performance and programs that enable people to feel more, think deeper, and laugh longer.