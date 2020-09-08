Major Attaway To Teach Masterclass at Authentic Community Theatre

The classes take place on October 25, 2020.

Authentic Community Theatre Inc. (ACT) in Hagerstown Maryland has announced that Broadway Star, Major Attaway, will be conducting 2 Masterclasses for their theatre October 25,2020.

"If anyone out there thought Covid was going to stop us from bringing our theatre and our community amazing opportunities, they were wrong" said Robbie Soto, President of Authentic Community Theatre.

Major Attaway, Best known for his portrayal of The Genie in Broadway's Aladdin, will be making his way down the east coast to Hagerstown MD for two masterclasses on October 25. 10 people will get the opportunity to work with Major and get feedback from him while 60 people will get to sit back, watch, and take notes while Attaway works with individuals.

"This isn't the first time that we have brought someone of this caliber to ACT. We have had masterclasses with Susan Egan and Wilson Jermaine Heredia. Wilson even came and did a full show with us. This isn't the first and it's not going to be the last" said Soto.

Major Attaway, originally from Fort Worth Texas, got his call up to Broadway in 2016 to be the standeby for Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart. In February 2017 with Iglehart moving over to Hamilton, Major got to call the role his own.

"Major coming to Hagerstown is an amazing opportunity" Soto continued. "People loved other classes we have put on and the one question we've gotten is when are we going to bring in someone who is on Broadway right now? It was never easy because they do 8 shows a week. With Covid and Broadway being shut down this gave us an opportunity". Soto took a group of about 50 to see Aladdin on Broadway in 2018 and got to meet Major. What he saw was everything he personally have ever dreamed of.

"Seeing Major for me was like being a kid on Christmas. Everything he did on stage was stunning. He was hilarious, heartfelt, and I could have watched him over and over again. He commanded the stage the second he walked on to it".

Major coming to Hagerstown makes the 3rd year in a row that ACT has presented a masterclass from Broadway talent and they don't see themselves slowing down anytime soon.

"As soon as I took over as president at ACT I saw that while we were educating our talent, they were hungry to learn from new people and wanted to hear from people who have made it to the big time. So that's what we have been doing. It is important that we continue our mission, more so now than ever before". Soto said.

You will have multiple opportunities to meet Major. He will be in attendance at Authentic Community Theatre's production of Footloose at the Historic Maryland Theatre for a meet and greet. Tickets can be purchased at www.mdtheatre.org. Tickets for the masterclass can be purchased at www.actforall.org.

Tickets go on sale September 12, 2020. To participate the cost is $100.00 and to observe tickets are just $40. Particiapants will receive one on one training from Major and will receive pictures and can bring one item to have autographed. Autographed headshots may also be purchased for the event. Everyone in attendance will get a chance to meet and take a picture with Major.

