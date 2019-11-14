MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to the Everyman Theatre

Everyman Theatre continues its 2019/2020 season with Agatha Christie's famous whodunit-the literary, cinematic, and now theatrical classic, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express. Everyman's production, directed by Founding Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi and adapted by noted playwright Ken Ludwig (Lend Me A Tenor, Crazy For You), runs December 3, 2019, through January 5, 2020.

It is 1934, and while on holiday in Istanbul, the world's greatest detective-Hercule Poirot (played by Everyman Resident Company Member Bruce Randolph Nelson*†) receives a telegram pleading for his quick return to London to work on a new case. He manages to snag a last-minute ticket to board the ultra-luxe, otherwise fully-booked railway, The Orient Express, thanks to his old buddy Monsieur Bouc (Jefferson A. Russell*†), who works for the train company.



Once aboard, he meets a parade of interesting passengers including Samuel Ratchett (Danny Gavigan*†) an off-putting American businessman; Princess Dragonmiroff (Helen Hedman*) a Russian Royal; medically-trained Countess Andrenyi (Lilian Oben*); Mrs. Helen Hubbard (Deborah Hazlett*†), an American aristocrat; Mary Debenham (Hannah Kelly†) a mystery woman who is a nanny by trade, and other suspects: Greta Ohlsson (Beth Hylton*†); Hector McQueen (Tony Nam*†); and train conductor Michel (M. Scott McLean*).



One of the most well-known detective thrillers ever published, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express is the gold standard for whodunits the world over-particularly those involving a confined room full of plausible suspects, all under investigation by a brilliant sleuth.



Christie's sleuth has become her most ubiquitous recurring creation: the world-famous private investigator, Detective Hercule Poirot. The impeccably attired, fastidiously mustachioed Belgian, who solves crimes utilizing his instinctual smarts and meticulous attention to detail, eventually became the central figure in 33 novels and more than 50 short stories penned by Christie.



For its first-ever stage adaptation, the Christie estate commissioned award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig to adapt the book into a play. The resulting production first debuted at Princeton's McCarter Theater Center in 2017, followed by a production at Hartford Stage in Connecticut and a West Coast premiere that ran at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts in November 2018.



"I'm thrilled to be working at Everyman Theatre again after 2013's The Beaux Stratagem," stated Ken Ludwig. "The quality of the artists and the theatre's commitment to excellence speak for themselves."



With direction by Artistic Director Lancisi, this opulent production captures the essence of Christie's famous novel and utilizes Ludwig's much-heralded wit, making for a fast-paced thriller with plenty of comedy.

"The fact that the Christie estate handpicked Ken as their playwright of choice to adapt Ms. Christie's work for the stage speaks volumes," says Lancisi. "Ken writes suspenseful, funny dialogue with equal aplomb-just look at his body of work. We couldn't be more excited to stage the regional premiere of this classic whodunit, and we hope that all of Baltimore will hop on board!"



Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express runs December 3, 2019 - January 5, 2020. Tickets ($10-69) are on sale now, online (everymantheatre.org), by phone (410.752.2208), or at the Everyman Theatre Box Office (315 W. Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD).





