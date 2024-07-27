MJ THE MUSICAL Comes to The Hippodrome; Tickets Now Available

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Producers Lia Vollack, John Branca, John McClain and the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, home of the historic Hippodrome Theatre, have announced that individual tickets for the smash-hit musical, MJ, are now on sale. MJ makes its Baltimore premiere at the Hippodrome November 12-17. Ticket prices start at $79 and can be purchased at BaltimoreHippodrome.com, Ticketmaster.com or the Hippodrome Box Office (12 N Eutaw Street) Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and show days 11 a.m. to showtime. Groups of 10 or more should contact BaltimoreGroups@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com or call 888-451-5986.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Baltimore in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It's thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America, and in London's West End…and now MJ is startin' somethin' in Maryland as it makes its premiere at the Hippodrome in November 2024.

Beginning July 30, Jamaal Fields-Green will assume the title role of ‘MJ' after achieving the distinction of being the first and only person to have played the role in all three global productions: on Broadway, on the National Tour and in London's West End. Joining him in the First National Tour cast is Jordan Markus (MJ – Alternate) who will play the role twice a week, Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Josiah Benson (Little Michael), Bane Griffith (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), Cecilia Petrush (Rachel), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Bryce A. Holmes (Little Marlon), Jed Resnick (Dave), Anthony J. Garcia (Alejandro) and Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).

The ensemble includes Jojo Carmichael (Swing/Assistant Dance Captain), Jōvan Dansberry (Randy Jackson/Ensemble), Joshua Dawson (Swing), Croix DiIenno (Ensemble), Kellie Drobnick (Ensemble), Kyle Dupree (Swing/Dance Captain), Zuri Noelle Ford (Swing), Ui-Seng François (Swing), Erik Hamilton (MJ/Michael Standby), Jahir L. Hipps (Swing), Amber Jackson (Ensemble), Faith Jones (Swing), Jacobi Kai (Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble), Rajané Katurah (Swing), Matteo Marretta (Ensemble), Jay McKenzie (Jackie Jackson/Ensemble), Kendrick Mitchell (Swing), Zion Mikhail Pradier (Swing), Brion Marquis Watson (Marlon Jackson/Ensemble) and Charles P. Way (Swing).

The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe and Makeup Design by Emmy nominee Joe Dulude II. The creative team also features Musical Supervision by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Victor Simonson. Casting by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA, Lindsay Levine, CSA.

The MJ First National Tour is general managed by Bespoke Theatricals. The stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager Nicole Olson, Stage Manager Xavier Khan and Assistant Stage Managers Christopher K Anaya-Gorman and Lauren Taylor Winston. The company management team is led by Company Manager Justin T. Scholl and Assistant Company Manager Bianca Jean-Charles.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office, and Broadway Brands. Led by 22-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with more than 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, and Hamilton. Current productions include &Juliet, Hadestown, Hamilton, Hell's Kitchen, MJ: The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Outsiders and Stereophonic.

The John Gore Organization is the leading presenter, distributor, and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide. Under the leadership of 22-time Tony-winning theater producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. The company presents shows in 48 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, Off-Broadway, London's West End, Japan, and China. It has won Tony Awards in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk, and Olivier Awards. The John Gore Organization is committed to supporting theater access and education programs that introduce Broadway to the next generation of audiences and theater professionals.

The Hippodrome Broadway Series is presented in partnership with THE HIPPODROME FOUNDATION. The Hippodrome Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)3, non-profit organization established in Baltimore, Maryland in 1976. Formerly known as the Baltimore Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA), the foundation was created to present live theater at the Morris A. Mechanic Theater. Over the years, HFI has evolved into its present incarnation as the largest presenter of Broadway in Maryland working in partnership with Broadway Across America to bring in the very best possible shows.

