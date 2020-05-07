MISS SAIGON Cancelled At The Hippodrome Theatre

Due to the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis and the effect it has had on the performing arts industry in venues across the country, the producers of the North American tour of Miss Saigon have announced closure of the tour, which included the upcoming presentation at The Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore on June 2 - 7, 2020.

Ticket Holders will be contacted by their point of purchase by email with the options for their tickets to this engagement including credits, donations and refunds. If you have any questions, please contact your point of purchase.

"In uncertain times, it is art that we turn to for escapism, joy and comfort," says Ron Legler, president of The Hippodrome Theatre. "We are looking forward to welcoming you back into the theatre in the very near future. When that day arrives, and this intermission comes to an end, the thrill that live theater brings will feel more special than ever before."

The CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Hippodrome Broadway Series is presented in partnership with THE HIPPODROME FOUNDATION. The Hippodrome Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)3, non-profit organization established in Baltimore, Maryland in 1976. Formerly known as the Baltimore Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA), the foundation was created to present live theater at the Morris A. Mechanic Theater. Over the years, HFI has evolved into its present incarnation as the largest presenter of Broadway in Maryland working in partnership with Broadway Across America to bring in the very best possible shows.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of The John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office. Led by 13-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 47 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, The Phantom of the Opera and Hamilton. Current and past productions include The Band's Visit, Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Hairspray, Mean Girls, The Producers and Waitress. Broadway.com is the premier theater website for news, exclusive content and ticket sales. For more information please visit BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com and Broadway.com.





