LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS Comes to Washington County Playhouse

The Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater will present their first MainStage play of 2022, Neil Simon's Last of the Red Hot Lovers! This MainStage comedy opens March 18 at The Playhouse.

Middle-aged and married, overworked and overweight, Barney Cashman (Shawn R. Martin) wants to join the sexual revolution before it's too late and arranges three seductions: the first, Elaine Navazio (Charlemagne McNeil), proves to be a foul-mouthed bundle of neuroses; Bobbi Michele (Megan Siebeneichen) is next, a 20-ish actress who's too kooky by half; and finally comes Jeanette Fisher (Jess Edwards) in Septemer, a gloomy, depressed housewife who happens to be married to Barney's best friend.

The show is preceded by Dinner featuring Rolls, Salad, Dinner, Dessert, and Coffee, Tea, and Iced Tea. A Full Service Cash Bar is available. Bar tab and gratuity not included. Children under age 5 not admitted.

Neil Simon's Last of the Red Hot Lovers plays March 18-27 and April 22-May 1 on Friday and Saturday evenings at 6PM and select Sunday matinees at 1PM.

The Washington County Playhouse is located at 44 North Potomac Street, Rear. Since 1985, The Playhouse has been entertaining guests in the heart of Hagerstown's Arts and Entertainment District and City Center.

Tickets (includes dinner and show) cost $59.50 for Adults, $53.50 for Active Military and First Responders, and $49.50 for children (5-12). Tickets can be purchased at www.washingtoncountyplayhouse.com or by calling (301)739-7469.