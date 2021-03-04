Howard County Arts Council Offers Fun and Creative Summer Camp Programming in 2021

Registration has begun for the Howard County Arts Council's Visual and Performing Arts Summer Camps at the Howard County Center for the Arts in Ellicott City. Camps are open to the public, regardless of residency in Howard County, for students entering grades K-7. Campers must be at least 5 years of age by September 1, 2021 to be eligible for summer camp.

The Arts Council has developed rigorous COVID-19 health and safety protocols that will allow for an enriching and fun camp program while safeguarding the health and wellbeing of campers and staff. Camps will be offered in one-week, full-day sessions, with individual camps structured as learning pods consisting of one instructor, one counselor, and up to 8 campers. The use of face masks, physical distancing, and health screenings are among the other safety precautions that will be in place. After-care will be available, with enrollment limited to 8 campers.

Students may select from a wide range of age-appropriate visual and performing arts camps, including Creative Cross Stitch, Backyard Bugs & Butterflies, Storytime Shakespeare, and much more. Camps conclude with a virtual exhibit or performance of student work on the last day of each camp session.

Summer camps begin June 28 and run in one-week sessions through August 27, 2021. Registration is available online at hocoarts.org/camp.

The Howard County Center for the Arts is a multi-disciplinary space including 14 resident artists' studios, two professional galleries, a dance studio, the black box theatre for performing arts, and the offices of the Howard County Arts Council, Ballet Mobile, The Columbia Orchestra, and Columbia Pro Cantare.