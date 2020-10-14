Happenstance Theater's CABARET MACABRE Available to View Online in October

A perfect autumnal tradition, this witty Theatrical Collage is inspired by the illustrations of Edward Gorey.

Happenstance Theater presents CABARET MACABRE. A perfect autumnal tradition, this witty Theatrical Collage is inspired by the illustrations of Edward Gorey, Victorian nightmares, musical histrionics, Gothic romance, the perilous deep, calamitous excursions, and the dangers of croquet.

Filmed live at Theatre Project in fall of 2019, the Washington Post calls Happenstance Theater's series of dark, comic vignettes "Wickedly funny...a Gorey illustration brought to life. It's a feather that will tickle your fancy."

Featuring Gwen Grastorf, Mark Jaster, Sabrina Mandell, Sarah Olmsted Thomas, Alex Vernon, and special guest artist ellen cherry

Cabaret Macabre is available to view on Vimeo. Upon registration you will receive the web address and access code to view the show. (Please note, you must sign up for a free Vimeo account) Cabaret Macabre will be available to view for 1 week after access.

Register here.

Shows View More Baltimore Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You