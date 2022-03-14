HCC Dance Company Concert 2022 to Feature Students, Faculty and Guest Artists

The Howard Community College Dance Company returns to Smith Theatre for in-person performances March 18 - 20, 2022. Performances will feature HCC dance students, alumni, and guest artists. A livestream ticket option is available.

"HCC Dance Company Concert 2022" highlights diverse choreography in addition and integrates contemporary dance and technology. The work, "Harmonic Frequency," includes a site-specific installation by Elizabeth Higgins and Ben Levine. Audiences can view this work from a unique perspective as they experience it live in The Rouse Company Foundation Studio Theatre or on screen in Smith Theatre during intermission. Former HCC dance faculty member, Joan Nicholas-Walker, returns to the HCC stage with the premiere of her piece "Love, Loss and Regret." Faculty choreographers also include the talented Jen Graham, Miguel Ledesma and Darion Smith.

The program also showcases "Invisible People," a powerful work by guest artist Amanda Fair that delves into the struggles of homelessness and the misconceptions surrounding it. As an extension of the project, items can be donated to the House of Ruth, a shelter housing victims of domestic violence. Donations for the shelter can be purchased from the Amazon wish list at https://tinyurl.com/5n8pzwzf.

Performances will take place on Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, March 20 at 3 p.m. A post-concert discussion will take place following the Friday night performance. This production is recommended for ages 10 and up.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for students, seniors, and military.

For more information, visit www.howardcc.edu/dancecompanyconcert.

The Horowitz Center Box Office is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 12 - 4 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to performance times. Visit the box office in person, call 443-518-1500 ext. 0, or email www.howardcc.edu/boxoffice.

