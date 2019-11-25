First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Baltimore Awards!

BWW Regional Awards
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Baltimore:

Best Acting Ensemble (Specific Production)
JULIUS CAESAR - Maryland Renaissance Festival 10%
 FUN HOME - Baltimore Center Stage 5%
 NEWSIES-TEEN CAST - Street Lamp Productions 5%

Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Equity)
Brandon Shaw McKnight - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Iron Crow Theatre 26%
 Jeffrey Denman - FUN HOME - Baltimore Center Stage 25%
 Bob Gatchel - EVITA - Milburn Stone Theatre 20%

Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)
Andy Collins - NEWSIES - Third Wall Productions 7%
 Aidan Briggs - EVITA - Milburn Stone Theatre 5%
 Michael Bliss - EVIL DEAD - Deer in the Spotlight 4%

Best Actor in a Play (Equity)
Reynaldo Piniella - THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Baltimore Center Stage 25%
 Greg Burgess - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Chesapeake Shakespeare 17%
 Gerrad Taylor - HENRY IV PART ONE - Chesapeake Shakespeare 13%

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)
Michael Crowley - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Milburn Stone Theatre 13%
 Brian Ruff - A FEW GOOD MEN - Tidewater Players 8%
 Quincy Vicks - THE MYSTERY OF LOVE & SEX - Iron Crow Theatre 6%

Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Equity)
Jessica Lauren Ball - CABARET - Olney Theatre Center 25%
 Molly Lyons - FUN HOME - Baltimore Center Stage 23%
 Sebastian Ryder - A NEW BRAIN - Iron Crow Theatre 14%

Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)
Sarah Mackin - NEWSIES - Third Wall Productions 5%
 Kristen Davis - RENT - Authentic Community Theatre 4%
 Asia-Ligé Arnold - BEEHIVE THE 60'S MUSICAL - Spotlighters Theater 4%

Best Actress in a Play (Equity)
Hannah Kelley - DIARY IF ANNE FRANK - Chesapeake Shakespeare 17%
 Marianne Angellela - THE MYSTERY OF LOVE & SEX - Iron Crow Theatre 15%
 Tameika Chavis - MACBETH - Chesapeake Shakespeare 15%

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)
Heather O'Shaughnessy - JULIUS CAESAR - Maryland Renaissance Festival 10%
 Michele Schultz - JULIUS CAESAR - Maryland Renaissance Festival 9%
 Asia-Ligé Arnold - COLLECTIVE RAGE - Iron Crow Theatre 7%

Best Choreography
Bambi Johnson - NEWSIES - Street Lamp Community Theater 7%
 Maia, Cecelia, Lucy DeBaugh - NEWSIES - Third Wall Productions 5%
 Quae Simpson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Iron Crow Theatre 5%

Best Costume Design
Cindy Andersen - JULIUS CAESAR - Maryland Renaissance Festival 16%
 Brittney Soto - OKLAHOMA - Authentic Community Theatre 6%
 Patricia Binkley - NEWSIES - Street Lamp Productions 6%

Best Direction of a Play or Musical
Erin Riley - JULIUS CAESAR - Maryland Renaissance Festival 11%
 Robbie Soto - RENT - Authentic Community Theatre 4%
 Bambi Johnson - NEWSIES - Street Lamp Productions 4%

Best Lighting Design
Tyrell Stanley - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Children’s playhouse of Maryland 9%
 William Price - MAMMA MIA - Scottfield Theatre Company 8%
 JACOB SCHUMACHER - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - URBANA HIGH SCHOOL 7%

Best Scenic Design
Sammy Jungwirth - ALADDIN JR. - Cockpit in Court 8%
 Bob Denton - EVIL DEAD - Deer in the Spotlight 8%
 Jim Stoneberger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre 7%

Best Theater
Maryland Renaissance Festival 11%
 Milburn Stone Theatre 10%
 Authentic Community Theatre 7%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

