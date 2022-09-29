Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FRAMING MY AMERICA Comes to The Strand Theater

Performances run October 14-30.

Sep. 29, 2022  

The Strand Theater Company continues its 15th Anniversary Season as Baltimore's women-centric company with the World Premiere of Framing My America, written and directed by Baltimore's multi-talented artist, Tracy "Symphony" Hall.

This body of work is an interdisciplinary Choreopoem that infuses HIS-Story & the ARTS, with just a splash of supernatural fantasy. Take a brisk stroll through time as "I too sing America," although some selections may not be harmonious and pleasing to thine ears. Reminisce about family as treasures are discovered by the Founding Fathers. Whistle "Dixie" and enjoy this bumpy ride through AMERICA.

Cast: Tracy "Symphony" Hall, Alanna Kiewe, Ronald Malone

Featuring the art "PIXELS" by Baltimore born Artist: Mandela Brown, from his Shakra collections, as well as various local Musicians, Griots, Dancers, and Vocalists.

Framing My America opens on Friday, October 14, and runs through Sunday, October 30, 2022. Thursday-Saturday performances start at 8pm, Sunday matinees start at 2pm. Tickets are $20 General Admission, $10 for students, seniors, and artists.

All performances take place at 5426 Harford Rd. Baltimore MD 21214.

Mask wearing is required for attendance.

Performance Dates/Times:

Friday, October 14, 8pm (Opening Night, followed by Reception)
Saturday, October 15, 8pm
Sunday, October 16, 8pm
Thursday, October 20, 8pm (Industry Night)
Friday, October 21, 8pm
Saturday, October 22, 8pm
Sunday, October 23, 2pm
Friday, October 28, 8pm
Saturday, October 29, 8pm
Sunday, October 30, 2pm (Closing)

Ticket Information: Visit www.strand-theater.org to purchase tickets.


