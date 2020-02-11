Everyman Theatre Announces Inaugural Season Of NEW VOICES FESTIVAL

Founding Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi is pleased to announce the inaugural season of Everyman Theatre's NEW VOICES FESTIVAL. The three-play, two-month festival includes QUEENS GIRL: BLACK IN THE GREEN MOUNTAINS by Caleen Sinnette Jennings, BERTA, BERTA by Angelica Chéri, and CRY IT OUT by Molly Smith Metzler, and runs in repertory from March 3 through May 3, 2020.

As part of the launch of the new festival, Everyman also unveils its new performance space: a 211-seat, three-quarter thrust stage on the second floor of the company's home at 315 West Fayette Street in downtown Baltimore.

This year's festival, curated by Lancisi and Associate Artistic Director Noah Himmelstein, offers a diverse lineup featuring stories about powerful connections, the role of family, growing up, and finding strength and purpose. The plays vary in tone, place and time - one each from the 1920s, 1960s and today, and take place in such disparate locales as the Green Mountains of Vermont, Long Island, NY, and the deep South.

According to Lancisi, "There are so many great new voices in American theatre that I want to introduce to Everyman audiences, it seemed the time was right to start a festival now. Who doesn't love a festival? This spring we are hosting three amazing women playwrights and are featuring their extraordinary plays in a festival-like atmosphere."

The theater is unveiling a brand-new space, an intimate upstairs theatre, to coincide with the launch of the New Voices Festival. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early and meet friends in the 2nd-floor lobby and get a specialty cocktail at the Festival bar.

"See the plays one at a time or over a weekend," said Lancisi. "There are even some weekends when you could see all three plays in one day! We hope people will come from far and wide to be the first in Baltimore (and in some cases the country) to see these new plays and hear these important new voices."

In addition to the three productions, the first-time festival features ancillary events and engaging add-on activities, specialty cocktails, and both in-depth and fun interchange, all designed to create a festive and thought-provoking experience for patrons from teenagers to 100. For additional information on the New Voices Festival or other programming at Everyman Theatre, call 410.752.2208 or visit www.everymantheatre.org.

Funding for the inaugural season of Everyman Theatre's New Voices Festival is graciously provided by University of Maryland - Baltimore, Dr. E. Lee and Bea Robbins, John and Marsha Ramsay, and Susan W. Flanigan. This project is also supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts, and by grants from the Maryland State Arts Council, the Shubert Foundation, the Citizens of Baltimore County, and the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts.





