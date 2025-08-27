Everyman Reveals 2025/2026 Script Tease Reading Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Everyman Theatre has announced the return of its Script Tease Reading Series this September. Following a successful inaugural year where the Theatre focused on readings of new works by local playwrights, this popular series will continue with four new titles from playwrights in the Baltimore and DC region, offering these local creatives a platform to bring their stories to life in a raw, informal setting.

For the 2025/2026 season of Script Tease, the Everyman Artistic Team has curated four incredible and very distinct new works, including: Mother Mary by KJ Moran Velz, Different Words for Happiness by Resident Company Member Katie Kleiger, The Regular by Bob Bartlett, and a new play by Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi (title to be announced in early 2026.) Each reading will take place at Everyman on select Monday evenings. The plays will be presented as informal readings, followed by a discussion where audiences can engage with the playwright and dramaturg. Full play descriptions below.



"This series is a testament to the vibrant writing talent in our region and an opportunity for us to champion new voices," states Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi. “The enthusiastic response we received for Everyman’s first season of Script Tease confirmed a strong appetite among the Baltimore theatre community for this type of programming.”

“Script Tease represents Everyman’s commitment to showcasing the diversity and cultural tapestry of our region and the contributions artists are making to the theatrical canon,” adds Managing Director Marissa LaRose. "We are proud that both emerging and established artists find Everyman a welcoming place to engage audiences with their work, and that we can offer pay-what-you-choose pricing to provide equitable access for all.”

Easy access with a “Four-Play” Ticket Package

For those who enjoy experiencing new works in the early stages of development, Everyman is inviting patrons to secure seats to all four play readings by purchasing the all-new Four-Play ticket package. With the Script Tease Four-Play, you get access to all four of these tantalizing readings, a commemorative cup, as well as some light nosh. A full cash bar will also be available. The Four-Play follows Everyman’s pay-what-you-choose model, allowing patrons to name their own price. (Suggested minimum is $100/package to help cover production costs.)

In line with Everyman Theatre's commitment to accessibility, individual tickets for Script Tease readings will also continue to be available on a pay-what-you-choose basis, and we request that patrons contribute accordingly. This sliding scale pricing approach removes cost as a barrier to all attendees and directly empowers patrons to support and amplify emerging local playwrights, ensuring that everyone can participate in this unplugged form of storytelling while sustaining the program.