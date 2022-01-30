DOUBLE VISION Comes To Tally Ho Theater

Attention classic rock fans - the ultimate Foreigner tribute band Double Vision is coming to rock the Tally Ho Theater (19 W. Market Street, Leesburg, VA) on Friday, March 4 at 8 PM. And after recreating such hits as "Hot Blooded," "Urgent," and "Feels Like The First Time" to their most authentic form, fans will clearly see why Double Vision is the best at what they do.

Featuring some of New York's most esteemed musicians, including lead singer Chandler Mogel, who is a professional studio vocalist who's performed on upwards of 400 songs and over 25 albums, Double Vision is renowned for delivering the highest level of integrity and technical prowess, resulting in a legitimate tribute and genuine performance.

During this unforgettable performance, the band will play Foreigner's biggest hits from their 10 multi-platinum albums released throughout the 70s and 80s. From the rock n' roll classics like "Juke Box Hero," and "Cold As Ice" to the romantic ballads that they became known for like "I Want To Know What Love Is" and "Waiting For A Girl Like You," Double Vision covers all the bases.

Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million, and Double Vision is the most authentic Foreigner tribute that you will find, period.

Tickets for Tally Ho Theater can be purchased by clicking here.