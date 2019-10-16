Community College of Baltimore County Presents Robert Askins' HAND TO GOD

Community College of Baltimore County Performing Arts opens its academic theatre season with Hand to God Oct. 17 in the Studio Theatre at CCBC Essex, 7201 Rossville Boulevard.

Shy, inquisitive student Jason finds an outlet for his burgeoning creativity at the devoutly religious Christian Puppet Ministry, until his hand puppet Tyrone takes on a shocking and dangerously irreverent personality all its own. As Tyrone's influence over Jason steadily grows, Hand to God explores the startlingly fragile nature of faith, morality, and the ties that bind us.

Performance times include:

· 11:10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.

· 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 17, 18 and 19

· 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 (ASL interpreted for the deaf and hard-of-hearing)

· 10 a.m. Monday, Oct 21

· 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oct 22

Hand to God contains adult language, sexual content, and scenes of violence and religious blasphemy that may be offensive or triggering to some viewers. The performance is for adult audiences only.

CCBC's production of Hand to God is directed by Julie Lewis, CCBC Theatre Coordinator, with scenic and lighting design by Terri Raulie, costumes by James J. Fasching, and puppet and puppetry design by Jess Rassp. The stage manager is Mya Tamburello.

Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 students, seniors, CCBC faculty and staff and free for currently enrolled CCBC students with ID. Seating is limited for this production and there will be no late seating. Tickets can be purchased at the CCBC Box Office at 443-840-ARTS (2787) or at the door one hour prior to the performances.





