Church Basement Ladies Return to Way Off Broadway for A SECOND HELPING

During the 2023 Season, the hilarious musical comedyÂ Church Basement LadiesÂ broke box office records at Way Off Broadway. This spring, the Lutheran ladies return to the WOB stage inÂ A Second Helping â€“ The Church Basement Ladies Sequel.Â Â Â Â Â

Â A Second HelpingÂ picks up the story in 1969 with a changing world.Â As Vietnam War protests swell and women everywhere demand equal pay for equal work, the ladies in the church basement kitchen face changes of their own.Â From the matriarch to the mom-to-be, the women find strength in each other as they deal with the changes from below the House of God.

Â Â The original production ofÂ Church Basement Ladies, inspired by the books of Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Nelson, opened at the Plymouth Playhouse in Plymouth, Minnesota on September 8, 2005.Â Â When it closed two and a half years later - after 1,123 performances - it had been seen by more than 250,000 theater-goers.Â Â The production was such a hit with audiences, it was no surprise that the sequel opened at the Plymouth Playhouse at the beginning of 2008.Â

Â Â Â During the 2023 Season, WOB audiences had the chance to meet the ladies for the first time, and as with the other theaters where the show appeared, it was a box office smash. Guests couldn't stop talking about how much fun they'd had at the show. With that in mind, WOB's producers made the only decision they could...to bring the ladies back inÂ A Second Helping.

Â Â Â Returning from WOB's production ofÂ Church Basement LadiesÂ for a second go-round are Melissa Ann Martin as Mavis Gilmerson, Hannah Pecoraro as Vivian Snustad, and Laura Walling as Karin Engelson.Â Â Joining them are Emily Flack as Beverly Signe Engelson Hauge and Rory Dunn as Pastor Gunderson.Â

Â Â Â A Second HelpingÂ has a book by Greta Grosch, with music and lyrics by Dennis Curley and Drew Jansen.Â Â WOBâ€™s production is directed by Bill Kiska and music directed by Jordan B. Stocksdale.Â Â

Â Â The show will run from March 28thÂ through May 24th, with performances every Friday and Saturday evening, and matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5thÂ Sunday of the month.Â Â A special Motherâ€™s Day performance on Sunday, May 11thÂ has also been added.Â Â Ticket prices vary by performance date and may be purchased by contacting the Box Office at (301) 662-6600.

Â Â To learn more aboutÂ A Second Helping â€“ The Church Basement Ladies Sequel, or any of Way Off Broadwayâ€™s productions or events, including its upcoming productions of Rodgers + Hammersteinâ€™sÂ Cinderella: The Broadway Musical,Â Company, andÂ Once Upon a Christmas Night, visit the theatreâ€™s website atÂ www.wayoffbroadway.com.

Â Â Â The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, under the direction of the Kiska family since 2002, celebrated its 30thÂ anniversary of bringing live theater to the stage during the 2024 Season. Since it first opened in 1995, the theatre has been a leader in the areaâ€™s theatre community, proudly bringing both classic musicals, as well as regional and area premieres to the Frederick stage. Productions have includedÂ Diana â€“ The Musical,Â Mary Poppins,Â Mamma Mia!,Â Â Disneyâ€™s Beauty & the Beast,Â Sister Act,Â Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,Â MontyÂ Pythonâ€™s SPAMALOT,Â Noises Off,Â The Addams Family,Â Les MisÃ©rables,Â Sunset Boulevard,Â Legally Blonde, Dolly Partonâ€™sÂ 9 to 5: The Musical,Â Hairspray,Â South Pacific,Â Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Mel Brooksâ€™Â The Producers,Â CATS,Â The Wedding Singer,Â Evita,Â Thoroughly Modern Millie,Â The Sound of Music,Â Fiddler on the Roof,Â Grease,Â La Cage aux Folles,Â Guys & Dolls,Â Steel Magnolias, â€¦Forum,Â Lend Me a Tenor,Â Josephâ€¦,Â Blood Brothers,Â Mame, andÂ 42ndÂ Street. In addition to its regular Mainstage season, Way Off Broadway produces a number of special events throughout the year, including family theatre productions and an annualÂ Breakfast with Santa (and Mrs. Claus).Â Through its outside producing brand, WOBÂ LIVE! Entertainment, Way Off Broadway also presents Marquee Mysteries - an interactive murder mystery series where the audience helps solve the case - not only at the theatre, but regularly on the Walkersville Southern Railroad and other venues through the area for private functions.Â Â

