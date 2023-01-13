Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Presents THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)[REVISED][AGAIN]

Complete Works runs Feb. 10 - Mar. 5, with previews Feb. 8-9 and press night on Feb. 10. 

Jan. 13, 2023  

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company (CSC) continues its 20th anniversary season with the fast-paced, clever, crowd-pleasing comedy, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised] [Again], directed by CSC Founding Artistic Director Ian Gallanar. Back by popular demand and with a completely revised script, Complete Works runs Feb. 10 - Mar. 5, with previews Feb. 8-9 and press night on Feb. 10.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) was originally written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield and Chesapeake Shakespeare Company will be performing a brand-new revision that was crafted during the pandemic. Over the years, the play has been revised and revised again to reflect changing attitudes, to offer greater inclusivity, and, now, to be funnier than ever. This award-winning production has been entertaining audiences worldwide for over 25 years. The play is an irreverent and comic salute to Shakespeare's works and a tribute to his enduring popularity.

Ian Gallanar returns to direct the production after most of the previous run was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. "A new cast will create an entirely different show based on their skills, senses of humor, and dynamics," says Gallanar. "Complete Works is a way to bite the hand that feeds us. It is a funny show, and we have funny actors performing it."

"We were well on our way to a record-breaking attendance when the pandemic stopped our March 2020 production in its tracks. Our audiences clamored for us to bring it back, but Delta had other ideas in October 2021. The silver lining to this third-time's-the-charm production is that we get to be the first significant professional production of this revised script -- which is funnier than ever before," notes Producing Executive Director, Lesley Malin.

CSC newcomer Shaquille Stewart and CSC Company Members Kathryne Daniels and Scott Alan Small perform as three eccentric madcaps. Throughout the play, the actors perform shortened and condensed interpretations of Shakespeare's plays, including classics such as Romeo and Juliet and Macbeth. Highlights include the cannibalistic drama, Titus Andronicus, performed as a cooking show, the royal kings from Shakespeare's histories battling it out on a football field, and an entire Hamlet zoomed through in a record-breaking 43 seconds.

Complete Works is a must-see for anyone in need of some comic relief and a fun night out. With its inclusion of pop cultureand audience participation, the production is a clever and painless way to introduce Shakespeare's plays to new audiences while being Shakespeare-smart enough to delight long-time fans.

The Complete Works of Williams Shakespeare (Abridged)[revised][again] opens Friday, Feb. 10, with previews on Feb. 8 and 9 and closes Sunday, Mar. 5.

For more information, visit www.chesapeakeshakespeare.com or call the box office at 410-244-8570. Press night is Friday, Mar. 6. Tickets are $23-$69.

Originally produced by Reduced Shakespeare Company. The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again] is produced by special arrangement with Broadway Play Publishing inc, NYC www.broadwayplaypub.com




