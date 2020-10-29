Century High School's Opening Knights Present THE QUARANTINE CABARET

The production will be livestreamed at 7 pm on November 14 and 21, 2020.

Century High School's (CHS) award-winning Opening Knights Drama Club proudly presents The Quarantine Cabaret, an innovative virtual production to be livestreamed at 7 pm on November 14 and 21, 2020.

Century High School faces the challenge of staging a fall drama production this year by presenting The Quarantine Cabaret, a virtual variety show featuring the artistic talents of its Drama Club members. Students perform original dramatic and comedic monologues, songs, scenes, dance numbers, and time-lapse visual art creation -- all focusing on themes and issues experienced by teens during these past months of pandemic and quarantine. Recorded performance segments are combined into a cabaret-style production to be aired in a livestream format to ticket holders.

Directors Lucas and Caitlyn Hewitt are very excited to bring this unique virtual performance to the community at a time when many theaters have gone dark and performers have been creatively sidelined. Mr. Hewitt shared, "After being shut down on opening night of our spring 2019 performance due to coronavirus, the entire Drama Club was devastated. As with all things nowadays, the future became uncertain. Were we going to be able to perform anything next year? What would that look like? How would everything work? I was determined to try to give the students something to look forward to that could not be taken away from them. I wanted to give anyone who wanted the opportunity for a creative outlet a platform to be heard. So we developed The Quarantine Cabaret as a way for students to share their story, to share their experiences during this unprecedented time in an artistic mode of their choice."

Nearly 40 Century High School students are working on The Quarantine Cabaret, sharing their talents as actors, singers, dancer, visual artists, video editors, and graphic artists. Senior Sabina Stanger who performs a self-written solo song, says, "This virtual cabaret is an amazing opportunity. Perform an original song? Make a music video? Those things would not have happened if it weren't for this show. I especially like that because of the timing of Quarantine, I can display a new-found talent: writing songs. Before this year, I had never written my own songs before, but because of 2020 events, I have started writing and have a chance to showcase my own work. I am grateful because this is a great opportunity, not only to gain courage and confidence, but to also get feedback."

Junior Abigail Meyers, who is performing a self-written scene with junior Molly McHugh, shares her view of The Quarantine Cabaret's importance during this difficult time. "It's unlike any show we've ever done before, and I hope the audience gets a laugh and leaves happy and excited. I hope this show serves as something great during this stressful and difficult time for everyone."

The recorded performances of The Quarantine Cabaret will be livestreamed to ticket holders through Showtix4u.com on November 14 and 21 at 7pm. A private viewing for Century Drama Club members, families, and alumni will also be held on November 13.

Ticket Information: Tickets for the November 14 and 21 livestreams are $15 for an individual viewing link and $40 for a group viewing link of the performance. Tickets may be purchased online at showtix4u.com.

For additional information, please contact Mr. Hewitt at lahewit@carrollk12.org or (410) 386-4400.

Shows View More Baltimore Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You