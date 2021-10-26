Century High School's Opening Knights Present THE JUNGLE BOOK

Century High School's award-winning Opening Knights Drama Club returns to the stage with a lively production of Rudyard Kipling's classic tale, The Jungle Book. Performances are November 11, 12, 13, 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. and November 13 and 20 at 2 p.m.

Directors Lucas and Caitlyn Hewitt and a cast and crew of more than 65 students bring to life this family-friendly play that will delight audience members of all ages. The Jungle Book is a classic coming-of-age story told through the eyes of author Rudyard Kipling who parallels his own life with that of his main character, Mowgli.

Each character in Rudyard's life is juxtaposed with an animal of similar characteristics in his tale. Rudyard yearns to be accepted and loved in his new environment, just as Mowgli finds himself at a similar crossroads with a new family. However, both Rudyard and Mowgli have a lot of growing up to do in order to find their own place in this new world.

"The key action in this story is "The Search for Acceptance," says director Lucas Hewitt. "This theme should ring true to our cast and crew as they find themselves in a place built on the acceptance of others and their differences: the Century High School Drama Club." Echoing the thoughts of her director, senior Katy Crispens explains, "I love how freeing theatre is, and I adore the little community we've developed along the way. I've met my favorite people through theatre, and I hope the audience is able to tell that we love what we do and who we do it with."

In a play featuring both human and animal characters, the student performers will take the stage wearing innovative costumes including handmade masks depicting wolves, monkeys and several other jungle animals. A recent cast- and crew-wide production session resulted in the completion of more than 60 masks. A nearly life-size elephant operated by two cast members will also grace the stage of The Jungle Book.

"After 18 months of virtual school and theatre, we are all so grateful to putting on a live production like this for a live audience," says senior Erin Gounaris, who will portray the bird Rann and is a member of the Wolf Pack in the production. "I think kids and adults in the audience will really love the costumes, the humor, the story and the themes of the play. This show will be like an escape to another world."

Tickets are $12 and may be purchased online by visiting www.centurydrama.com or https://chsdb.booktix.com. Performances will be held at Century High School, 355 Ronsdale Road, Sykesville, MD 21784.