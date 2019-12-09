BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards Update: Maryland Renaissance Festival Leads Best Theatre!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Baltimore:

Best Acting Ensemble (Specific Production)

JULIUS CAESAR - Maryland Renaissance Festival 9%

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Small town stars 5%

FUN HOME - Baltimore Center Stage 5%

Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Equity)

Brandon Shaw McKnight - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Iron Crow Theatre 26%

Jeffrey Denman - FUN HOME - Baltimore Center Stage 25%

Bob Gatchel - EVITA - Milburn Stone Theatre 19%

Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)

Aidan Briggs - EVITA - Milburn Stone Theatre 7%

Andy Collins - NEWSIES - Third Wall Productions 6%

Curtis Lee - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Small town stars 5%

Best Actor in a Play (Equity)

Reynaldo Piniella - THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Baltimore Center Stage 27%

Greg Burgess - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Chesapeake Shakespeare 19%

bruce randolph - EVERYTHING IS WONDERFUL - EVERYMAN THEATRE 15%

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)

Michael Crowley - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Milburn Stone Theatre 11%

Brian Ruff - A FEW GOOD MEN - Tidewater Players 8%

Quincy Vicks - THE MYSTERY OF LOVE & SEX - Iron Crow Theatre 6%

Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Equity)

Jessica Lauren Ball - CABARET - Olney Theatre Center 25%

Molly Lyons - FUN HOME - Baltimore Center Stage 22%

Sebastian Ryder - A NEW BRAIN - Iron Crow Theatre 14%

Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)

Sarah Mackin - NEWSIES - Third Wall Productions 4%

Allison Fitzgerald - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Small town stars 4%

Lillian Stoneburger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre 4%

Best Actress in a Play (Equity)

Hannah Kelley - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Chesapeake Shakespeare 19%

Marianne Angellela - THE MYSTERY OF LOVE & SEX - Iron Crow Theatre 19%

Tameika Chavis - MACBETH - Chesapeake Shakespeare 17%

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)

Heather O'Shaughnessy - JULIUS CAESAR - Maryland Renaissance Festival 9%

Michele Schultz - JULIUS CAESAR - Maryland Renaissance Festival 9%

Asia-Ligé Arnold - COLLECTIVE RAGE - Iron Crow Theatre 7%

Best Choreography

Bambi Johnson - NEWSIES - Street Lamp Community Theater 7%

CHELSEA HUMPHRIES - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - URBANA HIGH SCHOOL 7%

Amy Appleby - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre 5%

Best Costume Design

Cindy Andersen - JULIUS CAESAR - Maryland Renaissance Festival 15%

SHARI AUSTIN - NOISES OFF - URBANA HIGH SCHOOL 8%

Wil Crowther - DISASTER! THE MUSICAL - Cockpit in Court 5%

Best Direction of a Play or Musical

Erin Riley - JULIUS CAESAR - Maryland Renaissance Festival 11%

Bambi Johnson - NEWSIES - Street Lamp Productions 4%

STEPHEN WARD - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - URBANA HIGH SCHOOL 4%

Best Lighting Design

JACOB SCHUMACHER - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - URBANA HIGH SCHOOL 10%

Lindsay Sier - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre 8%

Tyrell Stanley - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Children's playhouse of Maryland 8%

Best Scenic Design

RUSTY AUSTIN - NOISES OFF - URBANA HIGH SCHOOL 9%

Jim Stoneberger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre 8%

Bob Denton - EVIL DEAD - Deer in the Spotlight 8%

Best Theater

Maryland Renaissance Festival 10%

Milburn Stone Theatre 10%

Authentic Community Theatre 6%

