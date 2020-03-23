Baltimore Improv Group Moves Classes To Zoom And Free Comedy Shows To YouTube Live

Baltimore Improv Group starts online streaming improv shows and interactive at-home improv classes. The nonprofit arts organization held its first Zoom improv comedy show in March 2020 and enjoyed a viewership on Youtube of over 200 people.

Terry Withers serves as BIG's Managing Director. Withers started improvising in 2007. Withers teaches improv as a faculty member of BIG University and tours the nation with a few different improv shows.

"BIG is determined to continue pursuing its mission of spreading the joy of improv comedy in Baltimore even in the midst of the current health crisis," said Withers. " While we temporarily cannot invite people into our theater for free, we can live-stream performances out to their homes for free. So we're doing that!"

As all live events in Maryland continue to be impacted by COVID-19, the arts sector in Baltimore has been quick to respond. Performers for these shows are each located in their homes throughout and login to the conferencing application Zoom on their computer or smartphone.

"Is it wonky, to perform improv comedy over Zoom? Sure. Is it weird? You know it. Is it not at all what Zoom was designed for? Of course," said Withers. " But Baltimore has never been afraid of the weird or the wonky or been all that into the originally designed purpose for Zoom, and so we're excited to bring this weird, wonky, hilarious thing to Baltimore and we're confident people here are going to love it."

Over the next month, Baltimore Improv Group plans to aggressively add to what is currently a three-night schedule, In the long term, the nonprofit hopes to bring back their nightly live performances that are free to the public.

To capture the feeling of a live one-time improv show, where the element of being in the moment is an important experience, the recorded live streams are removed the day after they air. As part of the invitation to the live experience, clips will be made available from each show.

The theater is offering affordable, multi-session online improv classes as well to help bring a bit of fun and optimism to everyday people who are looking for at-home activities.

a??Proceeds from class sales also help to fund the nonprofit's artistic mission, compensate guest instructors, and helps cover the cost of future Baltimore Improv Group shows.

Baltimore Improv Group presents BIG Online comedy shows on Tuesdays at 7:30 PM with Harold Night, Fridays, 9 PM with Face-Off Brawl, and on Sundays at 7:30 PM with House Team Mashups.

For updated information about BIG Online, go to bigimprov.org/online





