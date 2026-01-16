Baltimore Choral Arts Society Executive Director Jack Fishman To Retire

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Baltimore Choral Arts Society's Executive Director Jack Fishman plans to retire after eight and a half seasons, effective February 6, 2026. Performing arts leader Adam Frank will join Choral Arts as Interim Executive Director, with plans to announce a search for a new permanent Executive Director in the coming months. To ensure a smooth transition, Fishman will continue as a part-time consultant to Frank and Choral Arts following his departure.

Fishman joined Choral Arts in October 2017, with his first season coinciding with Anthony Blake Clark's first season as music director. During his tenure as Executive Director, Fishman helped lead the Baltimore Choral Arts Society through three European tours, expanding education programs, increased collaboration with other Baltimore arts groups, the Covid-19 pandemic, and countless memorable concerts and musical experiences.

"Jack's extraordinary tenure at Baltimore Choral Arts has benefitted this organization in numerous ways," said Music Director Anthony Blake Clark. "The experience he brought to the choral industry from his orchestral career has been an incredible asset to Choral Arts. He has been a wonderful partner for my artistic vision and it has been a highlight of my career to collaborate with such a seasoned professional and excellent human. We are grateful for the many ways he has impacted our community."

Before joining Choral Arts, Jack served as executive director of orchestras in Texas and California. He first came to Maryland to serve as the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's Vice President at Strathmore.

"It has been an honor to work at Baltimore Choral Arts Society and with Maestro Clark," said Jack Fishman. "I want to thank the Board of Directors, staff, singers, and many supporters of Choral Arts for all their tireless work during my tenure."

Baltimore Choral Arts Society Board Chair Charles Berardesco said, "On behalf of the BCAS board of directors I want to thank Jack for his years of leadership of our organization. From managing our numerous concerts, to helping to coordinate our three international tours, to leading us through the challenges of COVID, Jack used his years of experience and good judgment to help BCAS through both challenging and rewarding times. I shall personally miss our conversations and planning sessions and our mutual love of music. The BCAS board wishes Jack all the best in this next stage."

Incoming Interim Executive Director Adam Frank comes to Choral Arts from a background managing professional theater and as a singer and music lover in many chapters of his personal life. Most recently, Frank served as Managing Director of Baltimore Center Stage, where he helped grow attendance and revenue, establish a new strategic plan, and launch new educational and community initiatives.

In the coming months, Baltimore Choral Arts Society will announce a search for a new permanent Executive Director, who will help lead the organization through a new period of growth in its musical and educational impact.

Tickets and information about upcoming concerts, such as Baltimore's Big Sing, Mahler Symphony No. 8, and the Timeless Voices Gala, are available at baltimorechoralarts.org.