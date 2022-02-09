Baltimore Center Stage Announces the Appointment of Seven TrusteesÂ 

Baltimore Center Stage has announced the appointment of seven new members to its Board of Trustees. The seven new additions began with Sheela Murthy and Dr. Bayinnah Shabazz who were named in September. They are now joined by an additional five, Rob Furlong, The Reverend Kobi Little, Dawn Moore, Letieri R. Schnor, and Ben Yannuzzi-- bringing the board to a total of 44 members. Each candidate brings a unique contribution to the Baltimore philanthropic community; their additions are necessary and invaluable to the equitable wealth and development of the Baltimore Center Stage community.

Board of Trustees President Sandy Liotta said, "This exciting slate of new board members represents a deepening of who Baltimore Center Stage has always been. We have long championed a goal of "access for all" to our theater, and these new board members offer perspectives that help expand our definitions of access beyond just free tickets or Mobile Unit productions to also include values of civic contribution to our communities and more. I am thrilled to officially welcome them to our BCS family!"

"The BCS Board of Trustees is mission-critical to our work. Each of these new board members has already shown up for BCS and the arts in a variety of ways, and they'll join a dedicated group of community leaders whose volunteer service is moving the needle here in Baltimore and beyond. When I stop to consider the constellation of people stewarding this organization right now, I can't help but smile out loud," said Artistic Director Stephanie Ybarra.

These additions to the board are a direct reflection of the mission and vision at Baltimore Center Stage. Selecting Board members who value and understand the necessity of conscientious oversight will be pertinent to the theater's future successes.