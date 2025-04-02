All Things Go 2025 Expands to a Three-Day Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All Things Go Festival 2025 has announced its 11th edition with an exciting expansion to a three-day event. Set for Friday, September 26 – Sunday, September 28, the festival returns to its iconic venues: Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD, and Forest Hills Stadium in New York. The festival has come a long way from its humble beginnings with 2014’s Fall Classic at Union Market in Washington, D.C., more than doubling in size year-over-year since 2018 to accommodate more artists, more fans, and more music. The lineup announcements for ATG 2025 are right around the corner, and tickets will be available here.

In 2023, the festival expanded to two days for the first time, with Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, boygenius, Carly Rae Jepsen, and more. It sold out immediately, with fans from more than half the states in the U.S. and multiple countries attending, highlighting the festival's growing international appeal and reputation. Last year’s headlining artists Janelle Monáe, Hozier, Laufey, Reneé Rapp, MUNA, Ethel Cain, and Julien Baker were joined by a slew of heavy-hitters and emerging talent, presenting the biggest lineup to date at Merriweather Post Pavilion, with 36 artists across two days and multiple stages.

Newcomers, especially, always get a warm welcome from the avid, curious, and dedicated ATG audience. All Things Go fosters a strong sense of community among attendees, creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for music lovers to come together and celebrate their shared passion. Some artists and fans have given ATG loving and cheeky nicknames, including “Gay-chella”, “All Things Gay” and “Lesbopalooza.” The upcoming year’s festival is set to be its biggest yet.

ABOUT ALL THINGS GO

All Things Go is an independent music festival based in Washington, DC, and New York City, renowned for its innovative approach to curation and community. Since its founding in 2011, All Things Go has showcased an impressive lineup of groundbreaking artists, including Billie Eilish, boygenius, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, Hozier, Lorde, Laufey, Mitski, HAIM, Janelle Monáe, Charli XCX, MUNA, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bleachers, Tove Lo, and many more. At the heart of the festival is a passionate and inclusive fan community known as "The Besties," embodying the festival’s commitment to diversity and belonging. Recognized nationally, All Things Go was nominated for Pollstar’s Music Festival of the Year in 2023 and 2025 and has been featured prominently in media outlets such as The New York Times, Variety, Forbes, NME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, CNN, Pitchfork, NPR, and The Washington Post.

