Adventure Theatre MTC's Digital Presentation Of LUCHADORA Will Rope In Fans

Adventure Theatre MTC, presents an online digital presentation of the script, Luchadora by Alvaro Saar Rios May 3, 2020 at 2pm. Recipient of the AATE Distinguished Play Award and directed by Adventure Theatre's Artistic Director, Chil Kong, this presentation is free and available streaming live on Facebook.

Executive Director Leon Seemann, Education Director Margo Brenner Collins, and Artistic Director Chil Kong are excited about this digital presentation set in the world of Mexican wrestling. The discovery of a worn pink wrestling mask prompts Nana Lupita, a Wisconsin grandmother, to share her tale about growing up in 1960s Texas. As her tale unfolds, Lupita's life as a teen tomboy comes alive-bike riding with her friends Leopold and Liesl, working at her father's flower stand and lucha libre. When a World Championship match is announced, Lupita anticipates seeing it until she discovers her ailing father is one of the wrestlers. With the help of a magical mask maker, Lupita secretly trains to take her father's place. She soon finds it difficult keeping her secret from her friends and, most importantly, her father.

Says Artistic Director, Chil Kong, of the event, "We had such a wonderful experience with Alvaro's first script, On the Wings of A Mariposa, we've decided to recreate that magic with Luchadora. It's a beautiful script that challenges us to look within and decide who we want to be regardless of others' expectations."

To tune in on May 3, 2020 2pm ET or follow the production online, visit our Facebook Event. For additional information or questions, please e-mail info@adventuretheatre-mtc.org.





