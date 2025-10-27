Adventure Theatre MTC To Present FROSTY THE SNOW MAN This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Adventure Theatre MTC, the 2025 eleven-time Helen Hayes Award–nominated theatre company, will invite families to celebrate the holiday season with the musical magic of FROSTY THE SNOW MAN, directed by actor, director, and longtime ATMTC collaborator Danny Tippett.

The production, based on the classic holiday song by Walter “Jack” Rollins and Steve Nelson, will open November 26, 2025, and run through January 11, 2026, at the company’s home in Glen Echo Park.

About the Production

Frosty the Snow Man tells a whimsical story of friendship, laughter, and the fleeting magic of winter. This merry wintertime romp follows Frosty as he bounces, twirls, and melts his way into the hearts of children and adults alike—warming even the iciest of hearts. “This show is another feather in Adventure Theatre MTC’s magical hat of holiday favorites,” said Artistic Director Kurt Boehm. “We’re surrounded by family—both onstage and off—and that’s what the holidays are all about. We’re thrilled to welcome longtime friend Danny Tippett back to Adventure, along with a talented cast and creative team who continue to bring our stage to life with imagination and heart.”

Returning to the Adventure Theatre MTC stage as the beloved snowman is Christian Montgomery, whose previous ATMTC credits include The Lightning Thief (2025), You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown (2023), and Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (2017). Maya Nellum, a longtime ATMTC teaching artist, will appear as Mrs. Armbruster, while Dylan Toms, a 2024 Helen Hayes Award nominee for The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, joins as Officer Bump. Brigid Wallace Harper portrays Mary Ann, Irene Hamilton plays Geraldine, and Jordan Brown appears as Joey/Delivery Boy, alongside Walker Vlahos as Charley. Swings Cayla Hall and Jackson Saunders round out the ensemble.

Director Danny Tippett, who performed in ATMTC’s 2008 production of Frosty the Snow Man, returns to helm the show with a fresh, joy-filled approach to this seasonal favorite.

Creative Team

The production features set design and production management by Dom Ocampo, costume design by Paris Francesca, lighting design by Lynn Joslin, props design by Andrea “Dre” Moore, and sound design by Kenny Neal. Elisa Rosman serves as musical director and consultant, ensuring the show’s tunes sparkle with holiday cheer. Shannon Saulnier is the production stage manager, assisted by Bryan Stopak, with Megan Holden as interim technical director.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at Adventure Theatre MTC, located at 7300 MacArthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD 20812, in historic Glen Echo Park. Tickets are $28 and available at adventuretheatre-mtc.org or by phone at 301-634-2270. Group, field trip, and birthday party rates are available, and children under one year old are free.

Special events include a Pajama Party on November 25, 2025, at 7:00 p.m., the Press Performance on Wednesday, November 26 at 7:00 p.m., and an ASL/Sensory-Friendly Performance on December 14, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.