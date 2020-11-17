Adventure Celebrates World Toilet Day With A Talk About Poop

Adventure Theatre MTC will commemorate World Toilet Day throughout the weekend, beginning Thursday with a release of a music video titled "Let's Talk about Poop." Sunday's StoryTime will feature Philip Chung--playwright of upcoming production "Poop: The Musical"-and the Fairfax County Wastewater Management team. Adventure Theatre MTC's Storytimes are Sundays at 2PM ET free on Facebook Live.

What happens to your dirty water when it goes down the drain after you flush your toilet, take a shower, wash your dishes, or do your laundry? Find out by tuning in to see how wastewater is treated at Fairfax County's Noman M. Cole, Jr., Pollution Control Plant. There will be discussion of all the "Do not Flush" materials that cause sewer backups and blockages in more than 3,400 miles of sanitary sewer lines located in Fairfax County. Viewers will gain an appreciation for how wastewater treatment plants are working to keep the Potomac River clean. Employees of the Fairfax County Wastewater Management Department will also highlight the Sewer Science lab. Originally developed by the City of Palo Alto, California, the Sewer Science (Science of Wastewater) program allows students to create and treat wastewater.

Philip W. Chung has worked as a writer and producer in film, TV, and theater. He was the co-founder/co-artistic director of Lodestone Theatre Ensemble, an acclaimed Asian American theater in Los Angeles. His plays have been performed at the Los Angeles Theater Center, the John Anson Ford Amphitheatre, the Group Theater, Asian American Theater Company, and others. His one-act play, Home is Where the Han Is, was one of two productions from the United States invited to perform in Seoul, Korea for UNESCO's Theater of Nations Conference/Festival. His produced plays include The Golden Hour and Grace Kim & the Spiders from Mars. His latest play, My Man Kono, won second place in East West Players' Pacific Century Playwriting Competition. He is Creative Director for YOMYOMF (Fast & Furious director Justin Lin's production company) and has overseen projects for Warner Brothers, Machinima, NBCUniversal, Disney+, Gunpowder & Sky, and YouTube.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong anticipate an exciting experience as viewers learn about the nature of poop and importance of sanitation. Says Kong, "What better time to start a conversation about poop than on World Toilet Day! We look forward to our guests educating us about the poop, the musical, and the journey of what happens after you flush."

Sunday StoryTime will premiere free on Facebook November 22, 2020 at 2PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.

