Olney Theatre Adds Holiday Revue To December Schedule

Performances run December 16 - December 31, 2022.

Sep. 01, 2022  

Olney Theatre Center announced the addition of The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, a special 90-minute variety show created just for Olney Theatre Center and scheduled to run December 16 - December 31, 2022. The four performer revue, created by Kevin McAllister, Olney's Director of Curated Programs with help from Christopher Youstra, Associate Artistic Director for Music Theatre, will share memories, songs of the season and yuletide warmth, from holiday standards like "Let It Snow!" to music from favorite holiday movies. The production will run on the Olney campus alongside Disney's Beauty and the Beast in the Mainstage (November 9, 2022 - January 1, 2023) and Paul Morella's solo A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas in the Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab (November 25, 2022 - January 1, 2023).

Says Jason Loewith, Olney Theatre Center's Artistic Director, "For the final three weeks of December there isn't a venue in the country with more holiday spirit than Olney Theatre Center - or should I say 'holiday spirits'? Because we're embracing the diversity of celebrations that bring families together this time of year: from the many holidays we celebrate to the spirit of generosity and giving that gets amplified every December. And we want to bring our diverse community together for a celebration of it all"

Said program creator Kevin McAllister, "I truly believe that celebrating what makes communities unique is the perfect way to connect individuals from different backgrounds. The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year is going to be a joyful embrace of Christmas, Chanukah, and Kwanzaa that sings out the authentic voice of each holiday's tradition and specific celebration."

Casting announcements are expected later this fall. Tickets for The Most Wonderful Time of the Year are currently available for Olney Theatre Center Members and go on sale for the general public on August xx, 2022. Tickets are $30 - $60 and can be purchased at olneytheatre.org or 301-924-3400.

