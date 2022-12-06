Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards

Voting is now open through December 31st, 2022.

Dec. 06, 2022  

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards



Related Stories
Review: DINNER BEFORE CHRISTMAS at Das Vindobona Photo
Review: DINNER BEFORE CHRISTMAS at Das Vindobona
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
Vienna Philharmonic Presents Klingende Konzerteinführung This Weekend Photo
Vienna Philharmonic Presents Klingende Konzerteinführung This Weekend
On Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 10 AM, a musical concert introduction to Witold Lutoslawski’s “Konzert für Orchester” with conductor Jakub Hrůša takes place at the Brahms Hall before the 3rd Subscription Concert. Members of the Vienna Philharmonic and students from the Matura class 8b of the Bundesrealgymnasium with musical training, Boerhaavegasse Vienna present musical present musical excerpts. Chairman and first violinist, Prof. Daniel Froschauer will welcome the guests to the musical introduction.
DIRTY DANCING Kommit Als Sommergastspiel 2023 Ins Linzer Musiktheater Photo
DIRTY DANCING Kommit Als Sommergastspiel 2023 Ins Linzer Musiktheater
Tiefe Blicke, zaghafte Berührungen und erste gemeinsame Schritte, die sich nach einem unbeholfenen Start zum atemberaubend leidenschaftlichen Tanz entwickeln: Dirty Dancing, die bezaubernde Liebesgeschichte zwischen der behüteten Teenagerin Francis „Baby“ Houseman und dem umschwärmten Tänzer Johnny Castle zieht das Publikum nach wie vor magisch in ihren Bann.
Review: TONI MÖRWALD PALAZZO at Spiegelpalast Wien Photo
Review: TONI MÖRWALD PALAZZO at Spiegelpalast Wien
What did our critic think of TONI MÖRWALD PALAZZO at Spiegelpalast Wien? DINNER IS READY!

From This Author - BWW Awards


Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sweden AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards
December 6, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Vancouver AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards
December 6, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway AwardsLatest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
December 5, 2022

The latest standings as of Monday, December 5th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Before December 31st!Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Before December 31st!
December 5, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld West End Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Latest Standings Released For The For 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret AwardsLatest Standings Released For The For 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
December 5, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
share