Vienna State Opera Will Re-Open Next Week With 100 Audience Members Per Show

News24 has reported that Vienna State Opera is set to re-open next Monday, with 100 guests per show due to the health crisis.

There will be 14 concerts held over the course of this month. All will be streamed live for free.

The first performance will be a recital by Austrian operatic bass Guenther Groissboeck. Tickets are 100 euros ($110) each.

Future concerts and recitals include a chamber music performance by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra on 10 June. Large-scale opera performances will not return to the venue until September.

In addition, classical concerts will return to Vienna's Musikverein and Konzerthaus for limited audiences beginning on Friday.

