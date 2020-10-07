Vienna State Opera Will Live Stream Performances

On the opera's website, free live-streams will be available regularly.

Live streams from the Vienna State Opera will be available in Austria - and for the time being also internationally - free of charge. Register here.

For viewers outside of Austria, highlights from the Vienna State Opera will continue to be available live or on demand by subscription, in cooperation with international media-platforms specializing in culture. More about these offers will be available soon. The pay-channel "Staatsoper live-at-home" will not be continued.

Regular broadcasts on ORF III, as well as a special production on ORF 2 will be available on TV in the coming season. In addition, selected performances will be offered on the platform My Fidelio .

On the opera's website wiener-staatsoper.at, free live-streams will be available regularly, with 72 hours of catch-up. Streams can also be accessed with the Vienna State Opera apps for iOS and Android. For legal reasons, these broadcasts will soon only be available to viewers in Austria.

Program For September - November 2020

Don Carlos« → October 4, 2020 at wiener-staatsoper.at

Die Entführung aus dem Serail« →October 12, 2020 at wiener-staatsoper.at

Eugen Onegin« → October 25, 2020 at wiener-staatsoper.at and on November 15, 2020 on ORF III (recording of October 25, 2020)

